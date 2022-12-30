Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the most loved Bollywood movies of 2022!





As 2022 draws to a close, it’s safe to say that the film industry as a whole has managed to recover from a tough time and worked hard to get people back into theaters, making this a year that changed the game for cinema. While several films and studios can claim to be the most beloved, it was undoubtedly Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was the standard bearer who ushered in change as his Alia Bhatt-directed film Gangubai Kathiawadi became the first real film hindi to be loved by many. in the year 2022. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it received a warm reception and high praise as it told the story of a villager from Kathiawadi who had no choice but to accept the destiny and make it work in his favor. While the film won acclaim for its nuanced performances, which Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to get the most out of its actors, it also revived the splendor of a fully-fledged visual spectacle befitting a theatrical experience. The filmmaker known for his expertise in marrying content and craftsmanship has rarely disappointed whether it’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat. So it’s no surprise that Gangubai Kathiadwadi was probably one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2022, with many elements of the film being widely praised and appreciated. Apart from the accolades it won from critics and film pundits, the film was a clear winner with public testimony including its box office numbers. In its theatrical run, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” opened to double digits, 10.50 crore when theaters were barely operating at 50% occupancy, it went on to do 153.69 crore domestically and 209, 77 crore globally, becoming a huge commercial success and the first hit for the Hindi film industry after the pandemic. The fact that the film faced overwhelming odds made this accomplishment all the more astonishing. The most obvious were the reluctance of pandemic-related viewers to watch movies in theaters, the fact that theaters were only 50% occupied, and that Gangubai had a female lead who often doesn’t work as well. although those featured by mainstream A-list stars. Additionally, upon his announcement, the filmmaker was asked about casting Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The reviews from critics and the box office collection spoke for themselves and the film continued to bust all those myths and discussions that went against it. It has also become one of the most watched Hindi movies on OTT which says a lot about its popularity and appeal not only in its own territory but abroad. Experts attribute the success of the film to the genius of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and considering all his achievements this year, be it the rave reviews, the outstanding box office numbers and the many obstacles he overcame to succeed, he is safe to say that Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the most beloved Bollywood movies of 2022. Must read:Pathaan Box Office (advance booking in Germany): Overseas King Shah Rukh Khan is already breaking records 27 days before the release with shows almost sold out! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

