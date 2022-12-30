Top Pro Wrestlers Who Could Make an Impact in Hollywood

The wrestling industry’s place in Hollywood has come a long way since Hulk Hogan threw Rocky Balboa into the crowd. From The Rock’s epic rise to the big screen to Dave Batista’s breakthrough role as Drax, wrestling’s role in the moves seems predestined. The showmanship of the sports entertainment genre is what made it one of the first major television programs when it was introduced. For decades, it remains an essential part of the fabric of pop culture.





All of this begs an interesting question: who are the next generation of grappling greats turned Hollywood stars? With the business becoming more focused on star power and self-promotion, those with the “It Factor” tend to stand out more. Whether it’s AEW, WWE or NXT, the biggest celebrities of tomorrow could already be on our screens today.

8/8 Ricky Stark

AEW

As its theme song says, the revolution is televised. So who better to put in the next summer blockbuster than Ricky Stark himself? The charismatic young performer with a huge future in AEW has all the hallmarks of an upcoming crossover sensation.

In a back and forth exchange with AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Freedman on AEW Dynamite, Starks was mocked for his similarities to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. MJF called Starks “The Pebble”. In reality, that might not be too big of an insult. A difficult future for Ricky is exactly what the breakout artist should wish for.

7/8 Sheamus

WWE

Banger after banger after banger after banger, the Brawling Brute has been turning and breaking heads in WWE. Since arriving in 2010 and immediately claiming the Company Championship title with a shocking table match win over John Cena, the Irish superstar has grown by leaps and bounds. Today Sheamus is a different character than he was a few years ago.

Finally, by becoming himself and establishing one of Smackdown’s favorite characters, Sheamus could accomplish a lot. His appearance in the 2016 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: From the Shadows film has shown that it has potential. With the right role and solid marketing, the former multi-time WWE Champion could easily unleash the Irish curse on Hollywood.

6/8 Becky Lynch

WWE

It almost feels like “The Man” is already a pop culture star. As one of the first female performers at a WrestleMania main event, Big Time Becks is a pioneer in many ways. Her rise to the top of the industry, the birth of her daughter and her immediate return to form show that she has a work ethic that is second to none. For Lynch, few adversaries or obstacles can hold her back. Fans would love to see the Women’s Champion disarm Hollywood.

5/8 Cody Rhodes

WWE

This one might not be just like Cody Rhodes is already on its way to becoming a major star in many areas. As a former reality TV star, a plumber’s son already seems to be running through the canals.

For a star like Cody, however, there’s never time to rest. Always looking for his next big moment, Rhodes grabbed headlines with every move he made. From his role in launching AEW to his surprising return to WWE, Rhodes always knows how to find a spotlight waiting. It’s like it’s only a matter of time.

4/8 Grayson Waller

NXT

Australia’s Most Hated NXT Star, Grayson Waller, had a huge impact in a short time. With the ability to crawl under your skin and dance in it, Waller has shown the kind of star power in a short time that some artists go on to pursue a career without discovering. Imagining him as a TV and movie star isn’t that much of a stretch. It’s almost a certainty… just ask him.

3/8 Maxwell Jacob Friedman

AEW

The AEW Champion knows he’s rubbing people the wrong way, but he doesn’t care. For Maxwell Jacob Friedman, his abilities are just facts. There’s nothing he can’t do. Since the age of five, when he appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show to sing “You Are My Sunshine,” MJF’s spot on television solidified. The moment is mocked by many of his haters, but it only adds to his comfort on camera.

The sweet moment of O’Donnell’s show meant a lot to the champ. In fact, it’s a joke. Anyone who knows MJF knows that what he said to the Game marks podcast, is more in line with her personality: “We tried to contact her several times. By the way, I would mess with her, not the other way around. She desperately needs to be in the spotlight right now. I am on top of We thought it would be interesting if we could have another interview while I am on top of the world To my knowledge, her people refused, probably out of fear that I would show the world that she still owes me money from Last time I did an interview with her. I never got compensated. She stole money from a five-year-old child, who does that?

So, can the Salt of the Earth prove itself in Tinsel Town? We will almost certainly find out. Friedman has been laying out his long-range plans for months, and Hollywood certainly seems to be on his to-do list. Maybe that’s another thing he’s better at than you…and you know it.

2/8 Jade Cargil

AEW

As soon as you see Jade Cargil, you know he’s a star. The TBS champ has a presence about her that few can replicate. With the bad guys by her side and everyone warned, there’s nothing “that bitch” can’t do.

Cargill’s AEW debut came with a celebrity crossover. Alongside Shaqille O’Neill, the duo stood against the Rhodes family and vowed to rise through the ranks. To that end, Jade succeeded. Today she has one of the best winning percentages in all of wrestling and her stock is only growing. A Hollywood run seems more than likely.

1/8 Sami Zain

WWE

Although he was one of wrestling’s most beloved stars for years, it wasn’t until he joined the Bloodline that Sami Zain showed his true dramatic and comedic abilities. The story, which features Zayn attempting to become part of Roman Reigns’ Samoan Family team, seems crazy at first glance. In fact, he’s produced some of the most compelling wrestling TV shows in a long time. In an interview with Peter Roseburg of Cheap heatZayn explained, “I didn’t originally envision being a full member of the Bloodline or anything like that, just something where Roman and I can get on screen together sometimes. in a light-hearted way and I give him these reports of what’s going on and what he needs to watch out for. Every once in a while I also get kicked. That was kind of the idea.”

Zayn’s facial expressions during brief moments of acceptance, his dramatic interactions with the group, and his ability to make fellow stars laugh during segments speak to his ability. The gasps and cheers from the emotionally invested audience is all any wrestler can hope for. Performing comedic effects is nothing new for the former El Generico as his WrestleMania match with Johnny Knoxville took over. Donkey idea and put it in the ring. When it comes to physical comedy, few can match Zayn’s strengths.