Bollywood reacts to the death of PM Modi’s mother





When Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben died on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to mourn her death. Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a sweet photo of Hiraben feeding Narendra Modi with his hand on his Instagram Stories. “May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanti,” she captioned the image. @Narendra Modi ! # ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022 Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter: “There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanthi. . @Narendra Modi . — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 30, 2022 Ajay Devgn also tweeted, “My sincere condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled lady, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanthi. My personal condolences to our Prime Minister and his family. My deepest condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled lady, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Shanti My personal condolences to our Prime Minister and his family. @Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/5RxRXobyca — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 30, 2022 Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote: “My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad passing of his beloved ‘maa’. The Karmayogi life of Mother India’s son’s mother will continue to inspire us all. 100 greetings to you Om Shanthi. Sonu Sood said mothers don’t go anywhere. He tweeted in Hindi: “Respected Modi ji, mother doesn’t go anywhere but often she sits at the feet of God so her son can do better for others. Your mother was and always will be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti. , @Narendra Modi

https://t.co/zw3p6bxSs4 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 30, 2022 Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter to share his condolences. Reacting to PM Modi’s tweet on his mother’s death, the comedian wrote in Hindi: “Respected @narendramodi ji, it’s very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray that ‘she obtains a place at the feet of the Almighty, Om Shanti. Swara Bhasker also tweeted: “Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter: “May God give the soul of the deceased a place at his sacred feet. Om Shanthi.

