Entertainment
Quiz to identify emotional Bollywood movies that made us cry like babies from a photo
1# In this scene, Vicky Kaushal’s character cries her heart out to her friends after seeing her lover’s corpse.
Credit: Drishyam Films, Phantom Films, Macassar Productions
- Masan
- Sardar Udham
2# We all cried seeing Shah Rukh Khan in various emotional sequences in this movie.
Credit: Dharma Productions
- Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Jab Tak Hai Jaan
3# The film is based on a true story and revolves around a married couple who do everything possible for their daughter, who suffers from an unusual medical condition, pulmonary fibrosis.
Credit: RSVP Films, Roy Kapur Films, Purple Pebble Pictures, Ivanhoe Pictures
- Barfi!
- The sky is pink
4# This film provides a revealing look at our flawed education system. The main characters’ tearful scenes are heartbreaking and heartbreaking.
Credit: Aamir Khan Productions
- Fanatic
- Taare Zameen By
5# This film is a mixture of many emotions, including romance and tragedy. His ending is extremely heartbreaking and emotional.
Credit: Eros International, Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd.
- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- rock star
6# This film is an emotional roller coaster and tells a heartbreaking story of love, revenge and disability.
Credit: Geetha Arts
- 3 idiots
- Ghajini
Main Image Credit: Dharma Productions, RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films, Purple Pebble Pictures, Ivanhoe Pictures
