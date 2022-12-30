John Lennon kicked the heroine fast | Entertainment
John Lennon’s former personal assistant was amazed at how quickly the Beatles icon quit his heroin habit.
Actor and mime Dan Richter, 83, who lived and worked with John and the singer’s wife Yoko Ono as an AP from 1969 to 1973, said he provided the couple with the Class A drug in the late 1960s because he didn’t want them to score. drugs on the street.
He told the Daily Telegraph in an interview on Wednesday (28.12.22) from his home in Sierra Nevada, Spain: I didn’t want them to use. But I really didn’t want them to use street heroin, to kill themselves.
There was a myth that drugs were the key to creativity. What they might and might not be. People thought Billie Holiday and Charlie Parker were better performers because of drugs. Now I don’t think so.
John and Yoko had started using heroin after her miscarriage in November 1968 and continued to use it as a crutch until 1969, with Dan supplying the couple with the drugs during the Beatles’ recording sessions for their eleventh album. Abbey Road studio.
He said he admired how quickly John and Yoko quit drugs in the late 1960s, but admitted the Imagine singer was still on weed but quit drinking because it brought out his dark side.
Dan, who recorded an episode of The Great British Scandal podcast called The Ballad of John and Yoko about how they met, added: Although they were still smoking weed, John was trying not to drink.
He was a violent drunk, the worst side of him came out when he drank, so we sipped Coca-Cola together.
Dan also said he was convinced that John’s lack of security led to him being murdered.
The actor and mime, who starred as the ape-man in the opening scene of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 epic 2001: A Space Odyssey, said the singer doesn’t should never have used the front door of the building where he was in New York. murdered 42 years ago this month.
Dan added: This door was a dangerous point. You can identify and avoid this. And there was a side door he could have used.
John was shot outside his New York apartment on December 8, 1980, leaving behind his wife Yoko Ono, 89, and sons Sean, 47, and Julian, 59.
He was shot five times in the back outside his Dakota building by Beatles fanatic Mark David Chapman, now 67, hours after the singer spoke to him and signed one of his records.
The infamous killer carrying a copy of JD Salingers’ novel The Catcher in the Rye with his pistol remained at the scene of the murder until he was caught by police, and is still languishing in jail after 12 of his parole offers were refused.
