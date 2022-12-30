Prime Minister Modi’s mother Hiraben dies: Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut offer condolences | Bollywood





Hiraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, died on Thursday evening. Several Bollywood celebrities mourned his death on social media and shared their condolences. Kangana Ranaut shared a sweet photo of Hiraben hand feeding Narendra Modi on her Instagram stories. She wrote in Hindi, May God grant Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanthi. Read also : Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: ‘I Call on Prime Minister Modi to Pass Strict Laws Against Polygamy’ Kangana Ranaut expressed her condolences for Hiraben’s death. Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, There is no greater heartbreak than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanthi. Ajay Devgn also tweeted, My sincere condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled lady, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanthi. My personal condolences to our Prime Minister and his family. Anupam Kher said Prime Minister Modi had the blessing of many mothers including his own. He tweeted in Hindi: “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing of the passing of your Matashree Hiraba ji, I am sad and heartbroken. Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one can replace her in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of all mothers in the land are with you. My mother too!” Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also wrote: My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad passing of her beloved maa. The Karmayogi Life of Mother India’s Son Mother will continue to inspire us all. 100 greetings to you. Om Shanthi. Sonu Sood said mothers don’t go anywhere. He tweeted in Hindi, Respected Modi ji, mother goes nowhere but often sits at God’s feet so her son can do better for others. Your mother was and always will be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti. Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter to share his condolences. Reacting to PM Modi’s tweet on his mother’s death, the comedian wrote in Hindi: “Respected @narendramodi ji, it’s very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray that ‘she obtains a place at the feet of the Almighty, Om Shanti. Singer Kailash Kher shared several photos of PM Modi with his mother on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, A few days ago we thought with Pankaj ji, younger brother of Mr PM @narendramodi ji, that whenever he would come to Gandhinagar next time, we will meet mother, but we all always meet and are inspired by his personality of such divine Vibhuti. Prayer to God for salvation at the death of a virtuous body. Hari Om. Swara Bhasker also tweeted, Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of her mother. Prayers and strength. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanthi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/pm-modi-s-mom-hiraben-dies-akshay-kumar-kangana-ranaut-offer-condolences-101672368047727.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos