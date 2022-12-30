Hollywood New Year’s Eve 2023 Party Roundup – The Hollywood Reporter

With abilities back to pre-pandemic limits, on-ice mask mandates (for now — fingers crossed), and people generally looking to let off steam, the 20s are finally starting to feel like fun ( if not as debauched as the 20s of a century ago portrayed in Damien Chazelle Babylon). So, in honor of that first New Year’s Eve in a long time feeling normal again, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the biggest parties in Los Angeles to ring in 2023. So what are you waiting for? Go out and dance!

NYE 2023 with TY$ at Nightingale Plaza

DJ Orator and Dr. Sinatra along with rap superstar Ty Dolla $ign will turn heads at Nightingale Plaza for what is being billed as LA’s first New Year’s Eve hip-hop party. Options are available for a cash bar ($75) and an open bar ($150) at this posh WeHo club.

Tickets: rossignolplazanye.com

1 New Year’s Eve Party at the West Hollywood Hotel

Covered in greenery and twinkling fairy lights, Harriet’s Rooftop atop 1 Hotel West Hollywood offers panoramic views of the city, where a live DJ and five-hour premium open bar will help usher in 2023 in style. Deluxe packages including reserved seating and bottle service are also available. General admission is $230.

Tickets: harrietsrooftopnye.com

Last night with Rhonda

The West Hollywood EDITION invites you to celebrate the New Year with A Club Called Rhonda at Sunset at EDITION. Partygoers can dance the night away under the dance floor’s 400 disco balls (pictured above) recorded by Hercules and love story, Shaun Ross and Goddollars.

Tickets: ra.co/events/1632409

The main carnival event at the Mayan Theater

The West Coast’s biggest LGBTQ party takes place at the legendary Mayan Theatre, opened in downtown Los Angeles in 1927 and a stunning example of Mayan Revival architecture. Grammy-nominated DJ duo Rosabel (Ralphi Rosario and Abel Aguilera) and a circus of international dancers and live acts will perform all night long. The afterparty takes place immediately after (and lasts until 10 a.m. on Sundays!) at the nearby LA Academy with DJ Tom Stephan on the decks. Tickets start at $175.

Tickets: showclix.com/event/new-years-los-angeles-2023

2023 Bootsy NYE gussets

The Sunset Strip hotspot promises a “wild night” filled with “chic partiers, influencers and celebrities from A to Z.” And this NYE ​​will be no different. A five-hour open bar, a free champagne toast at midnight, and a DJ spinning Top 40, hip-hop, house, and mash-ups promise to keep the party busy well into 2023.

Tickets: bootsybellowsnye.com

An enchanting rooftop NYE reception

Stunning 360-degree views of Los Angeles at The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION serve as the backdrop for this New Year’s Eve party, where for $250 per person, guests can enjoy an upscale open bar, canapes from Michelin-starred chef John Fraser and a decadent dessert station. VIP tables will also be available for $800 offering a round of seafood, champagne and table service. A curated DJ set will run throughout the night to provide the perfect soundtrack to kick off 2023.

Tickets: explorestock.com/thewesthollywoodEDITION

A midnight New Year’s Eve on the French Riviera at Bar Lis

Above the heart of Hollywood sits Bar Lis, a chic rooftop lounge that captures the spirit of the French Riviera. With a five-hour open bar, guests are immersed in a sophisticated blend of classic Southern French culture and modern Southern California comfort. Sounds from international DJ Awsumo and a midnight champagne toast with a special countdown. Tickets start at $125 per person.

Tickets: BarLisNYE.com

A Honky Tonk New Year’s Eve at Desert 5 Spot

A live performance by Stagecoach artist Nikki Lane with Johnny Travis Jr. and the Desert 5 Band, sounds of Wade Crescent, a mechanical bull and a midnight tequila toast with a live DJ countdown to a country lover’s dream evening at this ultimate rooftop watering hole. Admission is $100.

Tickets: DesertFiveSpotNYE.com

Call from London at midnight to the Chap

Celebrate the New Year the English way at Chap, named after British-born megastar Charlie Chaplin. Featuring its own lush landscaped garden, this spot offers extensive lager, cocktails and cult classic British dishes. On New Year’s Eve, pub-goers will enjoy a four-hour open bar with a performance by Amy Winehouse tribute band, Dear Amy, plus a midnight champagne toast with a special countdown. Admission starts at $100.

Tickets: tenfivehospitality.ticketsauce.com/e/the-chap-new-years-eve-2023

Dragonfly Hollywood New Year’s Eve Party 2023

Hip-hop, Top 40 and reggaeton are on the menu of this venerable institution of the night. Get buzzed at an upscale open bar and, at midnight, enjoy a champagne toast. VIP packages with bottle service and fast-track entry are also available. General admission: $80. After 12:30 p.m.: $20.

Tickets: dragonflyhollywoodnye.com

Poppy New Years Party with OhGeesy 2023

Rapper OhGeesy and DJ Vision perform live at H.wood’s stylish Poppy nightclub on La Cienega Blvd. A five-hour premium open bar will offer craft cocktails, bubbles and infusions as revelers descend the night with a live DJ. Admission is $90.

Tickets: poppynye.com

2023 ShoreBar NEW

Want to celebrate the New Year by the sea? No problem! Celebrate 2023 in Santa Monica with an NYE party at SHOREbar, Los Angeles’ beachfront nightlife paradise. Amenities include a five-hour premium open bar and complimentary party favors. Free champagne at midnight. General admission is $190.

Tickets: shorebarnye.com

The Biltmore LA Black IS

The iconic downtown hotel celebrates its 100th anniversary with an unforgettable evening featuring 40 musicians – including Alice Underground, a five-piece band performing “Gypsy swing” – and dancers entertaining guests in the Crystal Ballroom. Tours will be offered in the speakeasy tunnels inside the hotel where partiers buzzed during the roaring days of Prohibition. Period-inspired outfits or black tie are “encouraged, the imagination is celebrated”. Tickets start at $99 and include a cocktail.

Tickets: BiltmoreNYE/event_times/1207921

Yamashiro Hollywood NYE 2023

Built in 1922, the iconic hilltop Yamashiro Hollywood serves as the most spectacular backdrop for your New Year’s Eve party needs, where a four-hour premium open bar and DJ will provide an evening – and a morning – unforgettable.

Tickets: yamashironye.com

You still have Rooftop NYE at the Beverly Hilton

The Beverly Hills landmark promises a stylish affair at its Sant’olina rooftop oasis, where a five-hour premium open bar, midnight champagne toast and a live DJ are on the menu (food, however, is not is not). Tickets start at $130.

Tickets: jbpnye.cravetickets.com

Gatsby’s Penthouse Los Angeles NYE ​​2023

Recreate the Roaring Twenties at this NYE ​​party in Downtown Los Angeles Located inside the 59th floor of the US Bank Building, the Gatsby the magnificent-themed party includes a premium four-hour open bar, three hangout spaces, two DJs, and a live midnight countdown. 1920s clothing is strongly encouraged. Tickets start at $119.

Tickets: vipnightlife.com/events/los-angeles-new-years-eve-party-2023-gatsbys-penthouse