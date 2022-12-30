Entertainment
Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer and style icon, dies at 81
British fashion designer and style icon Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her London home on Thursday, according to an official statement from her namesake company.
For the media, she was “the high priestess of punk” and the “queen of the extreme”. For the fashion world, she was a beloved character who energized and pushed the boundaries of the industry until her death.
She twirled pantyless for photographers after receiving her Order of the British Empire from the Queen in 1992. In April 1989, she graced the cover of Tatler magazine, wearing an Aquascutum costume which she said was intended to Margaret Thatcher.
Westwood, frankly, didn’t care. As the oldest of the Innu with periodically dyed orange hair and an alabaster complexion, she shamefully rose to revered status as Britain’s national treasure.
“I have an innate kink,” Westwood reportedly said, according to Jon Savage’s seminal “England’s Dreaming: The Sex Pistols and Punk Rock,” “a kind of built-in clock that is always ticking against anything orthodox.”
Vivienne Westwood at Buckingham Palace, after receiving her OBE from the Queen in 1992. Credit: Martin Keene/PA Images/Getty Images
She was born Vivienne Isabel Swire in Derbyshire, England on April 8, 1941. Her mother worked as a weaver in local cotton mills; his father came from a family of shoemakers. She started making clothes for herself as a teenager.
After a term at Harrow Art School, she worked as a schoolteacher and married factory worker Derek Westwood in 1962.
But everything changed when she left her husband and met Malcolm McLaren in 1965.
“I felt like there were so many doors to open, and he had the key to them all,” she told Newsweek in 2004.
It’s impossible to imagine 1970s Britain without their creative partnership. McLaren ran the Sex Pistols and from a shop in London’s King’s Road, Westwood helped develop a visual grammar for the punk movement.
‘Sex Pistols’ manager Malcolm McLaren with Vivienne Westwood outside Bow Street Magistrate Court in London. Credit: Bill Kennedy/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
The store has changed its name to Let It Rock; Too fast to live, too young to die; Sex; Seditionaries but you couldn’t escape its impact on the street.
“It changed the way people looked,” Westwood told Time magazine in 2012. another.”
Her clothes ranged from fetish bondage gear to huge platform shoes and slogan t-shirts. The seditionists sold a t-shirt showing the queen with a safety pin through the royal lip.
Westwood eventually moved on. In 1981, at age 40, Westwood launched his first runway collection with McLaren. Gender neutral clothing evoked the golden age of piracy, highwaymen, dandies and buccaneers. Westwood studied old tailoring techniques and reversed them, an approach later imitated by other British designers like John Galliano and Alexander McQueen.
Over the decade, Westwood drew eclectic inspiration from Keith Haring, “Blade Runner” and the French Foreign Legion.
She introduced the mini-crini (combining tutu and Victorian crinoline), flesh-colored tights with modest fig leaves, and signature corsetry worn as outerwear; she designed dresses for women with boobs and hips (ask Nigella Lawson or Marion Cotillard, both of whom wore Westwood to dramatic effect); she would experiment with Harris tweed and tartan.
John Fairchild, then all-powerful editor of the Women’s Wear Daily, gave her his blessing in 1989. According to him, she was one of the six most influential designers of the 20th century, along with Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani, Christian Lacroix and Emmanuel Ungaro. Westwood was the only female, the only British, and the only designer on her roster who wasn’t already a multi-million dollar brand. (In 1989, she was still living in a former council flat in south London and was “virtually bankrupt”, according to Jane Mulvagh’s 1998 biography, “Vivienne Westwood: An Unfashionable Life”.)
Style writer Peter York summed it up in a 1990 documentary: “All the things that fuel her and all the obsessions around which she builds her work are quintessentially British: everything about class and sex, the ‘particular obsession with the queen. You couldn’t develop them anywhere else.’
Vivienne Westwood and her husband and fellow designer Andreas Kronthaler at Paris Fashion Week in 2013. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In 1992, Westwood married an Austrian design student, Andreas Kronthaler, 25 years her junior. They worked as co-creators, before he resumed his ready-to-wear line in 2016. heart. We worked until the end and she gave me a lot to do. Thank you my dear.
Westwood was a passionate activist on issues ranging from the climate to free speech. Westwood was a strong advocate for the planet, often prioritizing quality over quantity when it came to fashion consumption. For its Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show at London Fashion Week, Westwood sent models, actors and activists onto the catwalk with political placards, one of which read “What’s good for the planet is good for the economy”.
The Vivienne Foundation, a nonprofit, founded by Westwood, his sons and granddaughter in late 2022, will officially launch next year. According to its spokespersons, it will “honor, protect and carry on the legacy of Vivienne’s life, design and activism”.
