Bill Cosby plans to film in 2023 amid new sexual assault trialExBulletin

Mark Makela/Getty Images Bill Cosby, who was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a woman, plans to start touring next year. The news comes just weeks after five women filed another sexual assault trial facing the 85-year-old comedian. Cosby’s publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt told NPR on Thursday that the tour is expected to take place “roughly around the spring, summer or late summer” of 2023. “We have so many, I mean, hundreds of thousands of fans just asking him to put on a show,” Wyatt said. “We have so many promoters across the country. He’s in high demand.” Nearly 60 women initially came forward to accuse Cosby of sexually assaulting them in recent years, following the #MeToo movement. The national movement that sought to hold abusers in the entertainment industry accountable for sexual harassment and assault led to a sexual assault lawsuit against Cosby. In 2018, a Pennsylvania jury found Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually raping a woman at his Cheltenham, Pa., home in 20o4. He was sentenced to at least three years, but in 2021 Cosby was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction. Earlier this month, five women including two actors from The Cosby Show filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Cosby using a new New York law, known as the Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims to sue abusers even after the expiry of the limitation period. Wyatt told NPR he doesn’t think the pending lawsuit will affect Cosby’s planned tour. “People have looked at the allegations, they’ve looked at the information, and it’s a money grab,” Wyatt said. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act in May, creating a one-year window for adult victims to sue their attackers for sexual assault, regardless of when the assault occurred. In 2019, the state enacted the Child Victims Act, a similar law for child victims of sexual assault. “Addressing sexual assault requires us to recognize the impact of trauma within our justice system,” Hochul said, after enacting the Adult Survivors Act. “I am proud to sign this legislation, which is part of our collective responsibility to protect each other and create an environment that allows survivors to feel safe.”

