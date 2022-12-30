Entertainment
A cop named Coco, an actor named Mani, a Quebecer discovering Quebec
MONTREAL Barely five years ago, Mani Soleymanlou, a Quebec comedian of Iranian origin, played the characters named Ahmed, Hakim and Karim in French-language television programs produced in the province. Today his roles include Patrick, a banker, in a hit TV series seriesand a corrupt policeman with a very Qubcois name Robert Coco Bdardin other.
Coco appears in C’est comme a que je taime, ou Happily Married, a dark and catchy comedy set in the 1970s in a suburb of the provincial capital, Quebec, a time and a place where the chances would have been slim to come across someone like Mr. Soleymanlou: an immigrant born in Iran, who grew up in Paris, Toronto and Ottawa, before landing in Quebec.
I think, said Mr. Soleymanlou in French, with an accent taken from Paris, that Quebec culture has long been very homogeneous.
But that is changing thanks in part to people like him.
The fact that Mr. Soleymanlou, 40, went from being an outsider to an insider named Coco Bdard in just a few years is also indicative of larger changes in Quebec society.
Although it still remains rooted in the French language, in ethnicity and in a common history, the Qubcoise identity is in full mutation at the moment and what it means to be Qubcois is what Mr. Soleymanlou spent the last decade to deconstruct in his other career as a playwright. .
During a recent performance at the Jean-Duceppe Theater in Montreal, the crowded audience gave Mr. Soleymanlou a standing ovation for his trilogy, One two three. For four and a half hours, he dissects his own quest for identity after his arrival in Quebec, which made him feel more foreign than elsewhere, and he explores the very meaning of identity and the place of Francophones in Canada, a predominantly English-speaking country.
Together, the three plays raise difficult questions that go to the heart of Quebec’s identity.
Can an immigrant from Iran, or anywhere else, ever be considered Qubcois? If the French language is a pillar of Quebec identity, what is the place of French spoken by newcomers from the Maghreb or West Africa, accents that are increasingly heard throughout the province? Is the French Quebec identity doomed to disappear because of demography and geography? Or can he should? reinvent itself by becoming part of the global Francophonie?
While the success of Mr. Soleymanlous’ trilogy and the arc of his acting career suggest that Quebec identity is expanding, the recent provincial elections also show that the evolution has not been smooth and is not not acquired. Premier François Legault and his allies won overwhelmingly, in part by promoting a cultural nationalism that portrayed immigrants as a threat to Quebec society.
Quebec nationalists, especially during the heady days of the independence movement in the 1970s and 1980s, supported immigrant fluency in French as the key to acceptance and integration into Quebec society.
But Quebec nationalists have shifted the boundaries in recent years, emphasizing instead that immigrants must adhere to an amorphous notion of Quebec values. Politicians like Mr. Legault and his allies, while emphasizing the importance of French, have also portrayed immigration as an attack on Quebec identity.
They use identity to score political points, especially among older voters, because that’s where fear works, Mr Soleymanlou said. And that’s the problem. They do not speak to the new Quebec.
Mr. Soleymanlou spoke recently during an interview in a café in Hochelaga, a Montreal neighborhood where he lives with his partner, Sophie Cadieux, a Quebec actress, and their son. Appointed last year to the prestigious position of Director of French Theater at Canada’s National Arts Center in Ottawa, Mr. Soleymanlou was on tour in eight Canadian cities with his trilogy.
In his work, he was able to use humor and laughter and this technique almost like stand-up comedy to talk about his experiences, said Yana Meerzon, a theater professor at the University of Ottawa, contrasting his plays with simple tragedies of other migrants. stories.
She added that her work recognizes the differences between adult immigrants and immigrant children. They don’t talk about this culture, necessarily, they talk about their own culture, which is mixed.
Mr. Soleymanlous’ successful dual career as an actor and playwright testifies to the openness of French-speaking Quebec popular culture, which has long existed apart from the rest of Canada. Although the demographics of the provinces have been altered by successive waves of immigration over several decades, stage and screen have until recently been dominated by stories told by French Qubecers for an audience of French Qubecers.
We were way behind, Mr. Soleymanlou said, but we were now picking up the pace to catch up.
Born in Tehran a few years after Iraq invaded Iran in 1980, Mr. Soleymanlou and his family joined a stream of Iranian exiles in France. In Paris, he attended public schools and learned French, before the family packed up again, this time for Toronto, at the age of 9.
In Toronto, he attended schools with immigrants like himself and ended up forgetting himself immersed in the ever-widening circle of multiculturalism that is the ethos of Canada outside Quebec.
He arrived two decades ago in Quebec to study at the National Theater School of Canada in Montreal. By then, newcomers from French-speaking Africa, many of whom were Muslim, were reshaping the city’s landscape, as earlier immigrants from Europe and Asia had done for decades. Yet the arts were the domain of French Quebecers.
This was made clear to him on his first day at school where he and three other people were the only non-French-speaking Quebec students. Four was the maximum there had ever been in a school of over 100 students.
The school principal at the time joked as he struggled to pronounce his name, Mr Soleymanlou recalled. Then, using two common French Qubcois surnames, she said, They will stop criticizing us for having only Tremblays and Girards at the National Theater School.
I did not understand at all why we were separated into two categories of students, he said.
That first day triggered a search for identity, his own and that of the French Qubcois who, almost by accident, finally launched his career.
In 2009, he was invited to perform at the Théâtre de QuatSous in Montreal, which then presented immigrant artists every Monday evening. Drawing on his life, he wrote and performed a monologue that would become Un, the first part of his trilogy.
Since my arrival in Quebec, I have never felt so much like a guy from elsewhere, like a foreigner, an exile, a lost person, an immigrant, he says in the play. Never have I had to explain so often where I come from, to justify my accent, to describe my background, to say my surname again and again.
His anguished quest for identity at the UN found an echo in a province where dominant French Quebecers have long fought to preserve their own identity, surrounded as they are by an English majority.
Quebec is a society that has had to protect and defend itself, always positioning itself in opposition to the other, said Mr. Soleymanlou. It’s something I didn’t understand at first that Quebecers want to know how you define yourself because they have to define themselves to protect themselves.
Mr. Soleymanlou continued his search for identity in Deux, in a dialogue with a bilingual Jewish Montrealer, and then in Trois, which featured three dozen non-Quebec francophones.
As his theatrical career took off, the scripts sent to him changed. In 2017, while performing his trilogy in Paris, he received a call from Radio-Canada, the public broadcaster, offering him the role of Philippe in a new series. He had never been offered a role with a French name before.
Philippe at Radio-Canada? My God, yes, Mr. Soleymanlou remembered answering.
But when he received the script, he discovered that his role had been changed to a Greek named Yaniss. The producers said sorry, but he stayed Yaniss.
He had to wait two more years for his first meaty role as a native French Qubcois, that of the corrupt, albeit lovable, cop in Happily Married, a series about two couples from a very French suburb of Qubcois, Sainte -Foy, who turn to the organized environment. crime while their children are at summer camp.
The role of a police officer, in the 1970s, in Sainte-Foy, Quebec, played by someone of Iranian origin? said Mr. Soleymanlou. Ten years ago this would have been impossible.

