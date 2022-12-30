MONTREAL Barely five years ago, Mani Soleymanlou, a Quebec comedian of Iranian origin, played the characters named Ahmed, Hakim and Karim in French-language television programs produced in the province. Today his roles include Patrick, a banker, in a hit TV series seriesand a corrupt policeman with a very Qubcois name Robert Coco Bdardin other.

Coco appears in C’est comme a que je taime, ou Happily Married, a dark and catchy comedy set in the 1970s in a suburb of the provincial capital, Quebec, a time and a place where the chances would have been slim to come across someone like Mr. Soleymanlou: an immigrant born in Iran, who grew up in Paris, Toronto and Ottawa, before landing in Quebec.

I think, said Mr. Soleymanlou in French, with an accent taken from Paris, that Quebec culture has long been very homogeneous.

But that is changing thanks in part to people like him.

The fact that Mr. Soleymanlou, 40, went from being an outsider to an insider named Coco Bdard in just a few years is also indicative of larger changes in Quebec society.