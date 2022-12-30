American teen actor Tyler Sanders died of accidental fentanyl overdose





The death of Tyler Sanders, an American teenager known for his roles in The Rookie and Fear the Walking Dead, has been ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose, officials said Thursday. Sanders died last June at his apartment in Glendale, Calif., at the age of 18. On June 16, a friend found Sanders unresponsive inside his locked apartment and called 911, according to a Los Angeles County medical examiner’s report. Sanders had texted the friend the night before, telling him he was using fentanyl. The report says Sanders had a history of drug use and drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment. The findings of Sanders’ cause of death come amid a growing wave of fentanyl-related deaths in Los Angeles County and across California. READ MORE:

A recent report found that 13 times more people lost their lives in LA County to fentanyl in 2021 than in 2016. The drug was implicated in more than half of all overdose deaths and was particularly common among adolescents: among 12 to 17 year olds. years who died of an overdose, the vast majority 92% tested positive for fentanyl. Sanders left behind a budding career as a film actor. He started acting at age 10 and first starred in a Christian sitcom, JLW Academy, about students attending a Christian private school. In 2017, Sanders got a big break when he appeared on an episode of the FX show Fear the Walking Dead. He played the younger version of Jake Otto (Sam Underwood), a main character in the series. Sanders continued to make guest appearances on television shows, including ABCs The Rookie, where he played the son of a rogue cop. Most recently, Sanders appeared in a Season 3 episode of the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star. Eric McCandless/Getty Images Tyler Sanders in ABC The Rookie. In 2021, Sanders was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Children’s Program for his role as Leo in the Amazon Prime series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a spinoff of Just Add Magic. Months before his death, Sanders had a supporting role in the action thriller The Price We Pay, where he appeared alongside Emile Hirsch, known for Into the Wild, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. and The Girl Next Door. Sanders will appear posthumously in the film when it premieres in January. Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future, Sanders’ agent Pedro Tapia told Deadline after his death in June. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.

