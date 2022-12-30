Veteran Malayalam star explains what South can teach Bollywood





Cochin: The film industry in the country has undergone a drastic change and the current situation is that the audience is no longer students and for the broader interests of the industry, the “masters” should now become students. Another change that has taken a huge toll in the industry is the role of writers and the best example of this can be seen in how the South Indian film industry, particularly the Malayalam and Tamil industries, performed in 2022 compared to the iconic Bollywood. Another reason why the South Indian film industry has done better than Bollywood is in the direction, content and wide variety of subjects. ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ is an example of how all the above ingredients of content, craftsmanship and subject matter gelled well and it became one of the biggest hits in Malayalam. Take a look at what happened in Bollywood in 2022: there were more flops, including those in which superstars starred, the only exception being “Drishyam 2”. In one sentence, if someone asks me what happened to Bollywood, I would say that Bollywood is a bit confused on what to do. My personal opinion is that Bollywood should not copy blindly and entertainment should be there focusing more on content and this is where I will point out that 2023 for Malayalam is very promising and for Tamil too, I will say the same. This is where I will state very strongly that the public is no longer students and once the “masters” become students it could be easy for them and the industry as a whole. On a personal note, 2022 will end for me as the year I lost my beloved wife to a rare disease because she was my biggest supporter and critic and I’m sad she wasn’t there to see my hit movies such as ‘Rorschah’, ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ and ‘Kaapa’ which are doing well. Maybe she’s watching everything from above. (Jagdish is a popular Malayalam actor who has acted in over 400 films)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newskarnataka.com/south-cinema/mollywood/veteran-malayalam-star-explains-what-south-can-teach-bollywood/30122022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos