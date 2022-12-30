Bollywood – 6 iconic Bollywood songs pictured on trains





Rajesh Khanna features in three of the six songs on this list Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Hum Dono Do Premi and Zindagi Ke Safar Mein



Kolkata

Posted on 30.12.22, 16:35 Trains have played an important role in story progression in Bollywood films – from the 1960 classic by Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman Kala Bazaar to the 2013 film by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Chennai Express. With Vande Bharat Express debuting at Howrah Station for New Jalpaiguri, we select six iconic songs shot on trains, marking the long rendezvous between Indian railways and Hindi cinema. queen of my dreams (Aradhana)





This hit song from the 1969 film Shakti Samantas Aradhana, sung by Kishore Kumar, became the very idea of ​​romance for the 70s generation. With lyrics by Anand Bakshis tuned by Sachin Dev Burman, it begins with a distinctive harmonica prelude. The song sequence takes place in the beautiful mountainous landscape traversed by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway route. There’s Sharmila Tagore on the little train, with Rajesh Khanna serenading her in the car. Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil)





Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan entering a dance with many others atop a moving train left us spellbound when Mani Ratnams Dil released in 1998. The song is set on a train rolling along the green Nilgiri Mountains of Tamil Nadu. Written by Gulzar with elements of Urdu poetry, the song was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. Kasto Mazza (Parineeta)





Led by a choir, Kasto Mazza was sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal for Parineeta, Pradeep Sarkars 2005 adaptation of Sarat Chandra’s novel Chattopadhyay. Composed by Shantanu Moitra, the song has lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. The catchy number features Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan singing on a toy train cutting through the green cover of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway road, in a throwback to the train sequence in Aradhana with Saifs’ mother, Sharmila. Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun





Long before Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor had been photographed atop a moving train, singing Hoga tumse pyara kaun to woo Padmini Kolhapuri in Nasir Hussain’s 1981 film To show the times Of them. Shailendra Singh played the song composed by RD Burman and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, which takes the train along the rolling greens of a hill town. Hum Dono Do Premi (Ajnabi)





The four minutes Hum Dono Do Premi from the movie Shakti Samantas 1974 ajnabee was the first Hindi film song to be shot entirely on top of a train. Composed by RD Burman, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, this catchy number sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar has Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman romanced in a pile of haystacks on a freight train. Zindagi Ke Safar Mein (Aap Ki Kasam)





This evergreen travel song from the hit 1974 J. Omprakashs movie I swear features a despondent Rajesh Khanna boarding a train, unsure where he is headed. Composed by RD Burman with lyrics by Anand Bakshis, Zindagi Ke Safar Mein urges one to look back at all the milestones one has left behind as the train is filmed passing through towns, stations and tunnels.

