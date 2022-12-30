Entertainment
Bollywood celebrities mourn the death of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died late Thursday evening, and the whole country is mourning the loss of their beloved prime minister. Sharing their condolences on social media, people gather to pay their respects.
Several Bollywood celebrities also mourned Heeraben Modi’s death on social media, sharing their condolences and respect for Narendra Modi and his family. From stars like Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, many have shared the sweet image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother by his side.
(Image credits:@kanganaranaut/Instagram)
Taking inspiration from her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “May God grant Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanti.” Akshay Kumar was also seen paying tribute and wrote on Twitter, “There is no greater grief than losing a mother. May God give you strength to bear this grief @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti .”
. @Narendra Modi .
Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)
December 30, 2022
Anupam Kher, an active Twitter user, mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has the blessing of many Indian mothers, including his own, and tweeted: “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the disappearance of your Matashree Hiraba ji, I am sad and moved. . Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill his place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! Blessings from every mother in the country are with you. My mother too!”
@Narendra Modi ! # ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2
Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher)
December 30, 2022
Prominent Bollywood industry figures such as Vivek Agnihotri and Kapil Sharma also conveyed their condolences. Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad passing of his beloved ‘maa’. Mother India’s son’s mother Karmayogi life will continue to inspire us all. 100 greetings to you. Om Shanti.”
My deepest condolences to Shri @Narendra Modi on the sad passing of his beloved maa.
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)
December 30, 2022
While Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter and wrote, “Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti.”
@Narendra Modi , https://t.co/Vsf2KIi8Us
Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9)
December 30, 2022
Singer Kailash Kher and actor Sonu Sood were also seen standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hard time, where Sonu Sood wrote, “Respected Modi ji, mother doesn’t go anywhere but often she sits at feet of God so her son can do better for others. Your mother was and always will be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti.”
, @Narendra Modi
https://t.co/zw3p6bxSs4
sonu sood (@SonuSood)
December 30, 2022
Singer Kailesh Kher attached several photos of PM Narendra Modi with his mother and wrote, “A few days ago we were thinking with Pankaj ji, younger brother of Mr PM @narendramodi ji that whenever he comes in Gandhinagar next time we will meet mother but we all always meet and are inspired by her personality of such divine Vibhuti Prayer to God for salvation upon death of virtuous body Hari Om.
@Narendra Modi , . . pic.twitter.com/1fyHtglzkk
Kailash Kher (@kailashkher)
December 30, 2022
Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar also took to her social media and wrote, “Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength.” Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, “May God give the soul of the deceased a place at his sacred feet. Om Shanti.”
Condolences to PM @Narendra Modi upon the death of his mother. prayers and strength
Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara)
December 30, 2022
Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar)
December 30, 2022
Significantly, the PM’s mother, Heeraben Modi, said goodbye marking her 99th birthday. She was admitted to the United Nations hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday due to health issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly left for Ahmedabad from Delhi upon hearing the news of his mother’s death.
Happening to have a program and a meeting in Kolkata, all events for the Prime Minister are canceled for the day.
