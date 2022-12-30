Connect with us

Bollywood celebrities mourn the death of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died late Thursday evening, and the whole country is mourning the loss of their beloved prime minister. Sharing their condolences on social media, people gather to pay their respects.

Several Bollywood celebrities also mourned Heeraben Modi’s death on social media, sharing their condolences and respect for Narendra Modi and his family. From stars like Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, many have shared the sweet image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother by his side.

(Image credits:@kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Taking inspiration from her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “May God grant Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanti.” Akshay Kumar was also seen paying tribute and wrote on Twitter, “There is no greater grief than losing a mother. May God give you strength to bear this grief @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti .”

Anupam Kher, an active Twitter user, mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has the blessing of many Indian mothers, including his own, and tweeted: “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the disappearance of your Matashree Hiraba ji, I am sad and moved. . Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill his place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! Blessings from every mother in the country are with you. My mother too!”

Prominent Bollywood industry figures such as Vivek Agnihotri and Kapil Sharma also conveyed their condolences. Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad passing of his beloved ‘maa’. Mother India’s son’s mother Karmayogi life will continue to inspire us all. 100 greetings to you. Om Shanti.”

While Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter and wrote, “Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti.”

Singer Kailash Kher and actor Sonu Sood were also seen standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hard time, where Sonu Sood wrote, “Respected Modi ji, mother doesn’t go anywhere but often she sits at feet of God so her son can do better for others. Your mother was and always will be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti.”

Singer Kailesh Kher attached several photos of PM Narendra Modi with his mother and wrote, “A few days ago we were thinking with Pankaj ji, younger brother of Mr PM @narendramodi ji that whenever he comes in Gandhinagar next time we will meet mother but we all always meet and are inspired by her personality of such divine Vibhuti Prayer to God for salvation upon death of virtuous body Hari Om.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar also took to her social media and wrote, “Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength.” Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, “May God give the soul of the deceased a place at his sacred feet. Om Shanti.”

Significantly, the PM’s mother, Heeraben Modi, said goodbye marking her 99th birthday. She was admitted to the United Nations hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday due to health issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly left for Ahmedabad from Delhi upon hearing the news of his mother’s death.

Happening to have a program and a meeting in Kolkata, all events for the Prime Minister are canceled for the day.

