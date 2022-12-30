Entertainment
Ajay Devgn in Shehnaaz Gill, Bollywood celebrities mourn the death of Prime Minister Modi's mother
Update: December 30, 2022 11:38 am IS
Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Dec 30 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Friday mourned the passing of Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Heeraben Modi, 100, died at around 3.30am today at the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.
Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn shared a photo and wrote, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled woman, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji Shanti My personal condolences to our PM and his family.”
My deepest condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled lady, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. [?] Shanti My personal condolences to our Prime Minister and his family. @Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/5RxRXobyca
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 30, 2022
Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted in Hindi: “Maa ko khone se bada dukh koi nahi. Bhagwan apko apko is dukh ko sehne ki shakti from @narendramodi ji om shanti.”
maaN ko khone se bdd’aa dukh koii nhiiN. God bless you @Narendra Modi j. AUM Shaanti
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 30, 2022
Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill shared some photos and tweeted, “My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad passing of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing so priceless and indescribable in God’s creation is the bond between mother & child. Om shanti!.”
My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @Narendra Modi to the sad passing of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing so priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/OzQsOdZmLK
— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) December 30, 2022
Actor-turned-politician, Hema Malini took to his Twitter account and wrote, “The end of the year was marked by a sad loss – Modi ji’s beloved and highly respected mother Heeraben ji passed away .The nation joins her son in mourning this exemplary mother who set an example of a Spartan life despite having a famous son @narendramodi.”
The end of the year saw a sad loss – Modi ji’s beloved and highly respected mother, Heeraben ji, passed away. The nation joins her son in mourning this exemplary mother who set an example of a Spartan life despite having a famous son@Narendra Modi @PMOIndia @BJP4India @
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 30, 2022
Actor Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi and wrote, “Aadarniya pradhan mantri ji aapki matashri #Heeraba ji ke nidhan ka sunkar mann sukhi bhi hua aur vyakul bhi. By aap bharat maa ke sapoot ho.
aadrnniiy prdhaanmNtrii @Narendra Modi to pull! the town hall #Hiraabaa jii ke nidhn kaa sunkr mn dukhii bhii huaa aur vyaakul bhii/aapkaa unke prti pyaar aur aadr jg jg j’aahir hai/unkaa sthaan aapke jiivn meN koii nhiiN bhr paaegaa! pr aap bhaart maaN ke spuut ho! desh kii hr maaN kaa aashirvaad aapke uupr hai/merii maaN kaa bhii! pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022
Actress Raveena Tandon shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and captioned it with folded hands emoticons.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed his mother’s last rites in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi’s last rites.
Prime Minister Modi, who reached Gujarat this morning, first paid his respects to his mother at his residence in Raysan and then carried her mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.
Informing of his mother’s death, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of ‘a disinterested Karmayogi and a life committed to values.’
Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he said: “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that to work smart, to live the life with purity, that is to say, to work with intelligence and to live life with purity.” (ANI)
