Arata Isozaki, award-winning architect behind MOCA LA, dies at 91 – ARTnews.com





Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, the Pritzker Prize winner who designed the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, died this week at the age of 91 on December 28. The Okinawa-based designer had an internationally acclaimed career that included large structures and several books. The printed volumes showed how he combined and interpreted Eastern and Western traditions and Japanese building customs, as well as his architectural influences. Isozaki never repeated himself in his work. The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles was Isozaki’s first international commission. However, this was complicated when a construction committee forced Isozaki to adopt a design he didn’t like, enough for him to tell the media. “I had to quit or get fired,” he said at the time. Isozaki placed galleries under and around a courtyard facing a structure clad in red sandstone, breaking with the architectural traditions of museums in the United States. With the help and guidance of architect Frank Gehry, Isozaki was able to save his design with the support of a group of LA museum trustees. “It was traumatic for Iso,” said Richard Koshalek, then director of the museum. recently told the New York Times. “The building committee had assumed that his name would bring international prestige to the project, when he could demand a portrait of the building in the self-image its members wanted. He didn’t nod. He attempted to disrupt the traditions of museum architecture in America by placing galleries under and around a courtyard facing a structure clad in red sandstone. Isozaki was born on July 23, 1931 in Oita, a city in the southwest of the island of Kyushu, and is the eldest of four children. At the age of 14, Isozaki witnessed the destruction of Hiroshima on the opposite shore from Oita. The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will shape the basis of his work. “The future city is in ruins,” he once wrote. Isozaki also spoke about the aftermath of the war when he finally won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2019, the highest award in his industry. “I grew up at Ground Zero” he said. “There was no architecture, no buildings, and not even a city. So my first experience of architecture was the void of architecture, and I started to think about how people could rebuild their homes and their cities. » Prior to the MOCA LA commission in 1980, Isozaki spent nearly twenty years of his architectural career designing structures in the interior of Japan, primarily on the southern island of Kyushu. The Museum of Modern Art, Gunma was the first of his museum commissions in 1971. He also designed the Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art in Fukuoka, which opened in 1974, and the Nagi Museum Of Contemporary Art, which opened its doors in 1994. Her marriage to the Japanese sculptor Aiko Miyawaki in 1972 introduced her to artists like Man Ray and the German painter Hans Richter. His transformative work has often been featured in architectural exhibitions, including several at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, a survey at MOCA LA in 1991 and a similar exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in New York in 1993. In 1979, Izosaki’s traveling exhibition “Ma: Space/Time in Japan” was shown at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York. He introduced the Japanese concept of my: negative space through pauses, intervals or voids between objects and periods of time.

