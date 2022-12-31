Bob Dowling is dead: Former Hollywood Reporter editor was 83





Robert Joseph “Bob” Dowling, publisher and editor of The Hollywood Reporter for 17 years who helped transition entertainment journalism into the digital age, died Dec. 30 in Santa Monica after a short illness. He was 83 years old. Dowling began his career in magazine publishing at the age of 20, becoming editor and publisher of various publications including American Druggist, Hi-Tech Marketing, Menswear and Sports Marketing News. He joined The Hollywood Reporter in 1988 as president before being named publisher and editor. He moved his family from Westport, Connecticut to Los Angeles to take on the job despite having no experience in entertainment or any understanding of how the business works. Launching into the job with energy and humility, Dowling took more than 300 meetings with executives from the film, television, music and live entertainment industries in his first year on the job, learning about every interior area. A series of Dowling-led innovations, special editions and events – including a major increase in international coverage – have brought the Reporter into close competition with The variety throughout his time with the publication. Dowling also pushed to create the first online presence for any Hollywood business publication in 1995 with the launch of THR.com. Dowling also oversaw the publication of a special issue on September 12, 2001, following the September 11 attacks, when the editors produced a 16-page article without advertising during the fire of national chaos and fallout. Born in Long Island on September 16, 1939, Dowling was abandoned by his biological mother and spent his first three years in a series of foster homes before his final adoption. Dowling met his wife, Juanita Rich, in 1965, and together they raised three sons. Dowling was well-liked by THR staff members during his tenure. He reorganized and expanded the editorial operation, adding reporters and pushing the paper to offer more substantial journalism. He also chaired THR’s successful 75th anniversary celebration in 2005. He left the publication at the end of that year when THR’s parent company changed hands again. A low note for Dowling at THR came in 2001 when the paper’s longtime gossip columnist George Christy was embroiled in a scandal and a Screen Actors Guild investigation. The issue stemmed from allegations that Christy used her industry connections to persuade producers to give her small roles in films — scenes that often didn’t make the final cut — in order to qualify for coverage of films. SAG health care. There were other unflattering revelations about how Christy operated behind the scenes that ultimately led to her ousting and the end of her photo-filled ‘The Great Life’ column, which aired twice a week. on the back inside page when THR was still Monday-Friday. daily publication. Christy died in 2020 at the age of 93. Dowling took over the reins of THR in 1988 from Tichi Wilkerson, who was the widow of THR founder William “Billy” Wilkerson. Tichi Wilkerson orchestrated the sale of THR to then Billboard owner BPI Communications, who recruited Dowling for the role of publisher and EIC. Dowling wrote the front page of THR’s TradeViews column throughout his tenure. He also turned THR’s Key Art Awards franchise honoring the cinematic marketing campaign into a major annual awards event. He cleverly recruited marketing executives from each of the major studios to sit on a board that administered the awards, which were among the first to focus on the role of marketing and advertising in the success of a movie. More recently, Dowling ran his own shingle Bob Dowling Group which produced a number of industry conferences that reflected his lifelong interest in the intersection of technology and entertainment. Dowling is survived by his wife of over 50 years, his sons Rob, Michael and Matthew, and seven grandchildren: PJ, Larissa, Lena, Devan, Ella, Miles and Radley. (Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.)

