Long Islander talks about loving Hollywood and its traditions

Stan Laurel, one half of Laurel and Hardy’s quintessential comedy duo, was known for welcoming strangers into her home. There, Laurel and her guest would usually relax and watch a movie or two of Laurel and Hardy together.

Jack Benny, who over the course of 14 years in the 1950s and 1960sdid 343 episodes of The Jack Benny Program on television, was born Benjamin Kubelsky.

These are just two of the fun facts Lawrence Wolff recently shared with the public during his Holidays With the Comedians presentation at the Huntington Public Library, part of the Lectures of Classic Hollywood series he gives at the libraries of Long Island.

If anyone here is looking for a warm and fuzzy vacation, you’ve come to the wrong place, Wolff advised two dozen people in attendance.

Dotting his conference with photos, movies and TV clips and all sorts of trivia about his topics, Wolff listed Laurels’ hobbies, which included marriage (four times), and mentioned that Abbott and Costello are appeared on The Colgate Comedy Hour TV show 20 times more than any other act.

Screening of Laurel and Hardys’ 18-minute 1927 film Big Business, in which the comedy team tries to sell Christmas trees door to door and ends up destroying a man’s house as he destroys his ride their car. destruction.

What is the moral of the film? asked Wolff, 66, from Islip. If Laurel and Hardy are coming to your house to sell Christmas trees, you better buy one!

Jack Benny, the enthusiastic audience would later learn, developed his famous exasperated hand-on-cheek pose to cover the scratches his wife made in a jealous rage just before taking the stage during a 1927 performance in Hartford .

After the talk, Valerie Meszaros commented that Wolff seems so knowledgeable and his material is excellent. How can you miss?

I love seeing people so passionate about something, added Meszaros, 71, of Huntington, retired from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

It was good, said his son Matthew Meszaros, 32, an urban planner who lives in Huntington. A little older than the world I know.

Even though they died many years ago, he [Wolff] kind of brings people back to life for an hour, noted Don Becker, the media librarian at the Northport Public Library, who has scheduled many of Wolff’s appearances there. It’s really fun. He’s just really friendly and funny and the crowd loves him.

Lawrence Wolff holds a postcard signed by Humphrey Bogart with a photo of the actor, which Wolff talks about at length in his lectures.

Credit: Danielle Silverman

A fan is born

Growing up in Lynbrook, Wolff developed a love of film watching movies with his family.

I started with the comedians, then the big horror stars: Lugosi, Karloff and Chaney, Wolff said, referring to Bella Lugosi, Boris Karloff and Lon Chaney. And then I got into gangsters.

Among his favorite gangster films: James Cagney in The Public Enemy (1931), White Heat (1949) and Angels With Dirty Faces (1938); Edward G. Robinson in Little Caesar (1931); and Humphrey Bogart in The Petrified Forest (1936) and Dead End (1937).

The first film that really struck him was undoubtedly Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948).

Lou Costello was so sympathetic, said Wolff, who is retired from the state Department of Taxation and Finance. When you pair this kid-man with classic monsters, the Monster Wolfman, Dracula, and Frankensteins, it was just the perfect combination. And it turns out to be one of their best films.

Nurturing his budding love for the horror genre, young Wolff relished Famous Monsters of Filmland magazine and watched Chiller Theater and Creature Features, weekly TV horror showcases.

It was fun chills, he said. You knew they were monsters. You imagined them chasing you and [wondered] What would you do?

To add to the big-screen vibe at Lawrence Wolff’s, there’s a popcorn machine, which was a gift from a friend; next to it is a model of the floor lamp from A Christmas Story.

Credit: Danielle Silverman

Movie buff to speaker

About 20 years ago, Wolff joined Sons of the Desert, Laurel and Hardy’s international appreciation society, eventually becoming the sheikh of the organization of which he is currently co-sheikh where he met John Carpenter, today. Now 60, from Massapequa Park, a film historian who asked Wolff to present at one of his own conferences.

After talking a few times with John Carpenter, I decided to do my own lecture series, Wolff explained. I started with Laurel and Hardy. I went to Abbott and Costello. And since then, I went to the races.

Praising his fellow guide on the film lecture circuit, Carpenter said he opened new eyes and new minds to old movies. But to these new eyes and new minds, they are not old, they are brand new.

Over the past 10 years, Wolff, who has written, produced, directed and starred in comedy dinner theatres, expanded its lectures to include in-depth discussions of Jack Benny, Victor Borge, Buster Keaton, the Marx Brothers, James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart. He has an entire lecture devoted to Laurel and Hardys March of the Wooden Soldiers (1934).

At his Bogart Lecture, he discusses All Through the Night (1942), one of his favorite films, in which Bogart battles Nazi spies in New York.

It’s not a very well-known film, but it has touches of film noir, comedy, drama, mystery, and it does it very well, Wolff said. You can watch this movie, by the way they talk and the clothes, it takes you back to 1941.

The foul language and violence in many modern movies put him off, Wolff said.

And, for him, classic movies never get old. The stuff I grew up with, I still love, he says, whether it’s The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) or Arsenic and Old Lace (1944).

Others, like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1930), High Noon (1952), and the relatively recent Jaws (1975), he grew to appreciate as an adult for their acting, writing, and messages.

Of Charlie Chaplins City Lights, Wolff said: This is a film that, in my opinion, has the greatest ending of any silent or sound film of all time. (For those who haven’t seen the 1931 Chaplins classic, we won’t spoil the ending.)

An original Mae Questel autograph is framed with images representing her voice acting: Betty Boop, Olive Oyl and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.

Credit: Danielle Silverman

Expand tastes

In addition to his hobby, Wolff brings DVDs, books, movie posters, photos, autographs, and other memorabilia to his talks; it sets the mood with period music or movie soundtracks.

His audience, he noted, is mostly middle-aged or older.

When I receive a younger person, I find it a real treat. And I really try to talk to them,” Wolff said, adding that I’m thrilled when I piqued their interest and opened a door for them.

Over the years, Wolff has shared his love of filmmaking with his wife, Joan, 66, a nurse, and his sons, Tim, 35, a mortgage broker, and Dan, 29, who works for Stony Brook University. , who both live. in Islip.

Tim often watches Svengoolie, a series of classic horror films on television. Her dad, Tim said, has seen almost all of them before, so before the movie starts, tell me everything, all the background and all that. Sometimes I don’t know what he’s talking about. Hell starts naming people I don’t know… It’s more fun.

When he was growing up, Tim didn’t like older movies. Everything was in black and white, he said. Sometimes there were no words. Now that I’m older, I can definitely appreciate them more.

His father’s tastes have also broadened over time: Wolff still loves Laurel and Hardy and Abbott and Costello, and macabre movies, but now also enjoys Gary Cooper in High Noon for confronting evil and standing up for what’s right.

That’s why it was a favorite movie of Presidents Ronald Reagan, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bill Clinton and, it seems, Harry S. Truman, he said.

Another newcomer to his list of favorites was Casablanca (1942), which he said he liked for its directorial touches and a bit of film noir here and there. Everything clicks.

As always, the movie connoisseur is fascinated by great movie actors Cagney, Bogart and John Wayne.

When they come on screen, everyone fades into the background, Wolff said. Movies, he said, remain the great escape, a break between bad news and life’s troubles.

Watching The Wizard of Oz, he said, you can revel in a fresh-faced, velvet-voiced 16-year-old Judy Garland and not think about the problems she would face later in life. life.

I think when you’re engrossed in a movie, you’re just transported to another world,” Wolff said. These people will never grow old, they will never have drug or alcohol problems.

Whatever you enjoy in a movie, it gives you a chance to get away from all your daily headaches and lose yourself in moments of feel-good, Wolff said, adding: For 90 minutes, [or] two hours, you are transported back in time.

Lawrence Wolff shows scenes from the lives of Laurel and Hardy during his Holiday With the Comedians lecture at the Huntington Public Library in December 2022.

Credit: Arlene Gross