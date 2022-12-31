Does Bollywood need more Bulbbuls and Bhool Bhulaiyyas?-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Speaking of classic horror movies of the past, Verana also comes to mind. Although shot at this time with minimal use of visual effects or even without a strong star cast, the film made its mark and is to this day known for its lead actor Jasmine’s portrayal of the possessed. A few years later, we would remember Chalet Krishna and her melodious song that her female ghost sang – Bepanah pyar hai aja? Or by Raaz haunting forest scenes? In the horror genre of the 2000s, Ram Gopal Varma also made a dent with his Bhoot, Bhoot Returns and so does Darna Mana Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai and Haunted. Akshay Kumar’s skeptic was also well received in Bhool Bhulayya back in 2007. However, over the next decade, without major horror movies, Bollywood faltered in the horror genre while Hollywood set the benchmark with movies like The Conjuring Series, The Exorcist, It and more movies that have been watched and loved around the world. But it seems that in recent years, the Indian film industry has “haunted” audiences quite well, quite literally. From horror movies with a purpose to A-listers trying their hand at horror, Bollywood is finally churning out bigger and better horror scripts. Dinesh Vijan uses horror-comedy to subtly convey messages about respecting women, women strong enough, and environmental causes through films like Street, Roohi and Bhediya. Anushka Sharma’s in-house production paired with Anvita Dutt’s vision and writing brings out hard-hitting stories in the form of Bulbbul giving voice to a female ghost, Paris and Phillauri. ghost stories, a collaborative film piece by Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, has opened the doors to a new form of haunting short stories that leave audiences in awe. Even the horror masterpieces of the South shone on the big screen and were widely watched across India. Both Tumbbad and Vikrant Rona have remained critically acclaimed box office hits. Although Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 which brought the numbers game back to Bollywood, Akshay Kumar had already done his share of horror comedy. Laxmii. Not only has the quality of the storytelling improved with the arrival of a number of new writers, producers and production companies, but now the leading actors, who previously rarely chose horror storylines, are finally watching the dark side of cinema. Katrina Kaif took over Telephone sessions alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and other mainstream actors are ready to embrace a good horror script. With exposure to global content during the pandemic on OTTs, audiences are open to a larger-than-life good story. As Bollywood watches a bag full of meaningful horror stories, the years to come look promising as well. The year 2022 ended with announcements of Chhorii 2, Street 2, Naagin film series, the revival of the horror genre is surely on the cards. Read all latest news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news, india news and entertainment here. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram gram.

