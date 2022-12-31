Entertainment
Adam Drivers’ appeal as an actor has been misinterpreted. He’s a very modern movie star
In despite the fact that I have never seen a recent Star Wars movie, I must confess that my absolute favorite line reading by two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver, let’s not forget, an idiosyncratic lineman par excellence at all levels just a SNL sketch in which he takes up his character from these films, Kylo Ren. Ren, who I understand to be some kind of gothic space dictator, appears in the reality series undercover bossand the joke is that the already dubious concept of a big corporate cat bonding with the very staff it oppresses is made even more absurd when the titular boss is an intergalactic despot.
Pale, ruby-lipped driver looking like an ugly little prince about to throw a dangerous tantrum puts his typically atypical approach to stress and scansion to extraordinarily good use as he monologues on camera on the Rens’ enthusiasm for meeting his underlings. I’m looking forward, he says, twisting subtly in a way that implies he’s seconds away from exploding, having a few real TALK with some real PEOPLE. The dissonance between what he says and how he says it is one thing; the dissonance between his imposing body and the ineffectual, petulant anger that ravages him is even funnier.
Pilot’s status as a meme due to his vaunted enormity has sometimes, I think, led to a mischaracterization of his appeal as an actor. Yes, it’s true that, as John Oliver aptly put it, he looks like an affable redwood, and it’s also true that when he plays sultry, brutal characters like he does, say, in Leos Caraxs Anette part of the inherent charge of his screen presence comes from his unusual combination of macho toughness and wild unpredictability.
But it’s just as true that in interviews he gives the unmistakable impression of being utterly neurotic, as sweetly unfit to play the role of a high-profile celebrity as he is thrilling to play on stage or screen. .
A continuing trend of characterizing Driver in magazine profiles as a throwback capital-M man, as if he were a Cro-Magnon who was coincidentally unfrozen halfway through an acting class at Juilliard, is in at odds with his obvious status as the kind of person having an apparent panic attack at the sound of his own voice in the middle of an NPR interview, or sweating profusely and sucking on a cigarette and generally beaming in horror at a standing ovation for his last film at Cannes. Adam will call me about a movie three movies ago, his long-time collaborator and friend Noah Baumbach once watched, bewildered, in a video promoting the 2019s Marriage storyand say, I think I now know how to do this scene, although as far as I know, we can’t go back. Adam Driverany anxious person might think, watching Driver laugh and then shift uncomfortably in his seat as Baumbach says this, it’s me.
This lingering tension is above all the quality that contributes to making Driver such a singular performer. At best, he’s not so much a simple throwback as a fascinating crystallization of a century of cinematic masculinity, embodying a still of familiar acting characteristics in a way that makes him feel both contemporary and out of time. He has the deadpan physique of Humphrey Bogart; the nothingness and syncopated vocal style of James Stewart; the shaggy, lanky sensuality of Elliott Gould; the bizarre intensity of Joaquin Phoenix; the elongated and leonine looks of Donald Sutherland, etc.
His tendency towards contradiction, appearing at once frightened and powerful, masculine and nervously emasculated, makes him a particularly fitting choice for his latest film with Baumbach, White noisein which he portrays an aging, death-obsessed Hitler Studies professor using a fake hairline and a real bulbous paunch.
The plot of the film, as one might expect from an adaptation of a famous unfilmable novel by Don DeLillo, stretches and falters, and its tonal changes are not quite successful: it’s turn by turns a deadpan comedy, a light-hearted consumer satire, a grim Spielberg apocalypse flick. , and a visual pastiche of the 80s which, due to its resemblance to something more Napoleon Dynamite that the actual 1980s manages to give the perverse impression that it was made in 2009.
As Jack Gladney, however, Driver is brilliant: tough, incredibly bulky, both skilled in his discipline and maniacally obsessed with his own failures. It takes a bit of time for the viewer to suspend his disbelief enough to accept Driver as an older schlub, but it doesn’t take much for us to buy him as an academic. We don’t have to soften for a moment to take it at face value when we watch him worry about his own mortality or stumble nervously over the terrible German he can barely get out of his lip-filled mouth. .
There’s a particularly wonderful moment in a supermarket halfway through White noise that I turned over several times in my head after the screening. Gladney has just learned that a college colleague has died in a surfing accident, and because the man must have weighed three hundred pounds, he finds the idea of that death somewhat impossible to contemplate. Being so huge, Driver breathes, his diction evoking the kind of terrible epiphanic moment that is likely to ruin a life and then die.
When I said that Drivers Gladney, like the actor who portrays him, is maniacally obsessed with his own failures, it was true largely because there is no greater and more inevitable failure than the death. What is anxiety if not the pervasive transference of this feeling to other parts of life?
Traditionally, movie stars are meant to instill in us a sense of ease and pleasure, of the possibility of being free from fear. If it’s pretentious to suggest that Driver is the rare A-lister to let the crackling energy of doubt shine through his public exterior, and therefore he himself is a reminder that one can be so huge and then to diewe were already discussing a new adaptation of a Don DeLillo novel anyway, so what’s the harm in going existential?
His neuroticism has the power to undermine his solid physicality, or amplify the feeling that he is likely to snap, and that electricity is both off-putting and erotic, evocative of so much life and terror. Its characters, even when they’re ill-mannered space princes or pot-bellied professors living through a possible apocalypse, feel like real people, delivering all-too-real talk.
White Noise streams on Netflix from December 30
