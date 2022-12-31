Actor Sanjay Dutt spotted with his Rolls Royce Ghost in Mumbai





Sanjay Dutt is one of the popular actors in the Indian film industry and like many other Bollywood stars, Sanjay Dutt also has a good collection of luxury cars and bikes in his garage. He uses these cars very often and there are several videos of the same online. Rolls Royce Ghost is one of those cars in Sanjay Dutt’s garage that he uses very often. Rolls Royce cars are known as one of the most luxurious cars in the world and are often used as a status symbol. Many celebrities have this car in their garage and Sanjay Dutt is one of them. The actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in his Rolls Royce Ghost. The video was uploaded by cars for you on their YouTube channel. In this video, Sanjay Dutt is seen in front of his Rolls Royce Ghost luxury sedan. The luggage is taken out of the trunk of the car while the actor waits outside. Just like many other videos on this particular YouTube channel. The Rolls Royce Ghost is only displayed for a few seconds. Later, the videographer starts following the actor and completely forgets about the car. Sanjay Dutt can be seen walking towards the front gate of the airport and he even stops and has a chat with one of the photographers. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 After talking to him, Sanjay Dutt simply walks in. The actor does not pose for photos and videos. The Rolls Royce Ghost seen in the video isn’t new and has been with it for years now. He gave this Rolls Royce to his wife to celebrate the birth of their twins. This is the old generation of Ghost and not the new one. The prices of Rolls Royce Ghost have increased and the current generation would cost around Rs 6.95 crore, ex-showroom and depending on the customizations inside the car, the prices would increase. The Rolls Royce Ghost seen in the video is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbo petrol engine. The engine generates a maximum of 560 hp and 780 Nm of peak torque. The new version generates more power and torque and also offers more features. That doesn’t mean the Rolls Royce Ghost owned by Sanjay Dutt is outdated or offers fewer features. It’s still one of the most comfortable cars at this price. The car may belong to an older generation, but it still offers many features that are not present in many modern and expensive cars. Sanjay Dutt has good taste in motorbikes and cars and this is also reflected in his garage. The actor has luxury cars like the BMW 7 Series, Audi Q7, Rolls Royce Ghost and sports cars like the Audi R8 and Ferrari 599 GTB supercar in Signature Red. He also owned motorcycles like Ducati Multistrada 1200 and Harley Davidson Fatboy. A few years ago, Sanjajay Dutt bought a Range Rover Vogue LWB SUV (previous generation) and he also recently added a brand new Land Rover Defender 110 SUV (five-door version) to his garage. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

