‘Drive’ director: Hollywood is ‘falling apart’





As box office analysts have indicated, this year’s recovery in the cinema box office has been off to a good start. However, we are still a long way from the movies returning to their pre-pandemic popularity. “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way Of Water” have been behemoths, Marvel movies are doing well, and there have been a handful of minor hits like “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Otherwise, it’s been a pretty sterile year. Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, the director of ‘Bronson’ and ‘Only God Forgives’, recently spoke about the problems in the film industry and said that cinema is doing perfectly well – it’s the Hollywood system that ‘s’ collapses hopelessly” and must reinvent itself. Refn offered his perspective on the current theatrical market on the latest episode of Deadline Crew Call Podcast while promoting his new Netflix series “Copenhagen Cowboy”. Refn was embraced by Hollywood for his even more mainstream effort to date with 2011’s “Drive,” but he says such a film would be hard to make today: “I just think it would be very hard to fund because the ecosystem is in freefall. But absolutely, I think you could make any movie with a heart these days. In a way, it’ll probably be good for the system. It will probably be something that will get things going again. Refn says the best medicine for Hollywood is to challenge itself to make films that compete with streaming platforms where filmmakers generally have more creative control and freedom: Hollywood is very alluring and intoxicating, but it’s also a system that’s hopelessly breaking down, and I think they’re doing that to themselves more than anything. Who knows? I would like to do something grand and big, but I would like to keep my freedom, my impulse and my creative control. The theatrical market is in its own redefinition of existence. For cinema to survive, we have to go back and make films again. There must also be an ecosystem that reflects the opportunities. Streaming has also forced the theater market to reinvent itself. I don’t think the theater will ever go away. I think theater will always exist, but it needs to be challenged to become better, more sufficient and more meaningful. Refn says he “always cherished my independence” as a filmmaker, which is why he swore he would never make a mainstream film again. Refn’s new “Copenhagen Cowboy” series is set to premiere on Netflix on January 5.

