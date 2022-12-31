All the best Bollywood horrors to watch now

Indian horror films reflect a mix of Indian sensibilities that make them as distinct as Japanese or American horror. Bollywood horror movies, as a subgenre in their own right, haven’t quite had success over the years. In the list of truly successful Bollywood horror movies, there are only a few that stand out. As a result, the genre has faced the need to keep reinventing itself over time.





These days, it is horror comedies that dominate the landscape of Indian films, taking the darkness of the genre to a new level with its productions. But as this evolutionary cycle allows for the birth of an inventive collection of films in the genre, the appeal for those who prefer variety outweighs tradition.

Bhoot (2003)

Bhut (Ghost) centers on a couple who rent a high-rise apartment at a ridiculously low price. When Vishal (Ajay Devgn) discovers that the reason why the price of the apartment is so low is the suicide of a woman who committed suicide after killing her son, he decides to keep it a secret from his wife, Swati (Urmila Matondkar). But Swati eventually finds out about the suicide and soon, her behavior starts to change. Although Vishal initially shows skepticism at this change in behavior and takes his wife to a doctor, he realizes that there is something much more sinister at play. Unlike most Bollywood movies, Bhut doesn’t have a single song. Even though there was a sequel and a reboot that followed the 2003 film, neither was able to replicate the eerie tones of the original, which became a box office hit upon its release. .

‘1920’ (2008)

A period horror drama that will make most Bollywood horror lists, 1920 follows Arjun (Rajneesh Duggal), a well-known architect, who decides to marry a girl from a different caste, Lisa (Ada Sharma). When his family opposes their marriage and tries to kill Lisa, Arjun flees his Hindu identity and decides to move away. Fortunately, Arjun has the opportunity to renovate a majestic old mansion. But as things go in most horror movies set in old mansions, Lisa and Arjun fall victim to a vengeful spirit. Set in 1920, the film is known for its elaborate sets and picturesque location that give the film’s story its own flavor. Horror movie fans will also find similarities to classic horror films such as The Exorcist and The Exorcism of Emily Rose in some scenes. Known for its superb soundtrack, the film was followed by three sequels, each not as good as the first.

‘Bet’ (2018)

Starring the popular actress Anouchka Sharma, the plot centers around the demon Ifrit and a satanic cult aimed at perpetuating the demon’s bloodline. The film depicts a young woman victim of a satanic ritual and rescued by a good Samaritan who is unaware of her link with the demon Ifrit. Driven by strong performances and a story that reinvents the horror genre through a refreshingly original vibe, Paris (Angel) successfully establishes the Ifrit mythos as one of Bollywood’s most chilling horror movies in recent times.

“Ek Thi Daayan” (2013)

In Hindi, “Daayan” means witch. Known for starring in a series of horror films, Emraan Hashmi stars as a high-level magician who suffers from the trauma of his past as he believes his father and sister were killed by a witch when he was a child. Drawing on the myth of the Daayan, a practitioner of black magic in Indian folklore, Ek Thi Daayan (“once upon a time there was a witch”) is a supernatural thriller that has many chilling moments throughout the film. The film freshly builds on the tradition of the Daayan, which is already familiar to Indian audiences in one form or another. Along with the scares, the movie also packs a few punches in terms of story twists.

‘Tummbad’ (2018)

Located in the village of Tummbad, an ancient village cursed by incessant rain for worshiping Hastar, a deity cursed by his mother for his greed, Thumbbad follows Vinayak Rao as he meanders down a path similar to the greedy god who brought chaos and misfortune to the earth. Combining local folklore and mythology to bring period drama, the film relies on its imaginative world-building and authentic performances to evoke suspenseful horror and fun. After undergoing a lengthy production cycle, the film became somewhat of a sleeper hit with more viewers finding the film upon its streaming debut. The good news is that a sequel, set in the village of Tummbad, is in the works by the film’s producer, Sohum Shahwho also starred in the film.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007)

A remake of a film in Malayalam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Labyrinth) is a psychological thriller horror film. The film follows Siddharth (Shiny Ahuja) who returns to his ancestral village with his wife Avni (Vidya Balan) after a trip to the United States. A man of modern values, Siddharth goes against the words of his elders and decides to live on their ancestral property, which is said to be haunted by the spirit of the classical dancer, Manjulika. Balance between comedy and thriller, Bhool Bhulaiyaa let the viewer guess if this is a horror movie. But that doesn’t mean it won’t give you goosebumps when the time comes. The film and its standalone sequel were commercially successful at the box office and worth eating in one night – if you dare!

‘Street’ (2018)

A lighter horror comedy, Street (Womenlisten)) is based on the urban legend of a witch who visits the homes of villagers. To ward off the witch, locals write “Come Tomorrow” in the local language on the doors of their homes. When the Witch visits the residents’ homes, she finds the message and returns there, only to return later and find the message the next day. The cycle continues and the inhabitants remain free from the witch who kidnaps the men of the village. Part horror-comedy, part social commentary – Street is definitely one of the least scary on the list, but makes up for it with superb cast performances and entertainment value. Street is one of the best horror comedies in the most recent catalog of Bollywood horror films that have leaned more towards the subgenre due to its favorable reception by audiences.

‘Pizza’ (2014)

An official remake of the Tamil language film of the same name, Pizza really relies on its thrilling plot to keep the viewer on edge. The best part is that everything seems uncertain until the last moment. The film follows a pizza delivery guy who gets into trouble when he is sent to deliver pizza to a haunted house. With some parallel threads running along the central story, Pizza is a pretty interesting watch that perfectly balances the act between a thriller and a horror movie. The film’s strength is undoubtedly its intricate storyline – something not common to Bollywood horror in general.

Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Ram Gopal Varma Darna Mana Hai (fear is forbidden) is perhaps the best use of the anthology horror format in an Indian horror film. The film follows a group of seven friends who find themselves stuck in the middle of a forest when their car breaks down. To amuse themselves, they begin to tell each other horror stories. Only later do they realize that something is also happening outside of the stories. Featuring an ensemble cast of Indian actors including Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Nana Patekar, Darna Mana Hai was a box office failure at the time of its release but caught up with audiences later through streaming. Now considered a cult classic horror film, Darna Mana Hai was followed by a standalone sequel with a similar format, packed with another all-star ensemble cast called Darna Zaroori Hai (Being afraid is necessary).