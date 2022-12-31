Actor Tunisha Sharma was depressed, ex Sheezan Khan pretended to be a caring friend despite breakup: police in court





Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan co-starred in the TV series “Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul”. (Case) Vasai (Maharashtra): Actress Tunisha Sharma was depressed after her split with co-star Sheezan Khan accused of encouraging his death by suicide and it was even harder for her as she had to continue working with him on a show, the police to a local court. Police made this and other arguments while seeking two additional days in police custody to question Sheezan Khan. The court has given one day for now. “She was very sensitive. She also suffered from anxiety and OCD,” police reportedly told the court. “The defendant (Sheezan Khan) had recommended three doctors to her for treatment. He was aware of all these things. Despite this, he formed a relationship with her and then broke up with her against her wishes,” said the police. . “Even after they broke up, she was working with him every day on sets. So it was hard for her to forget all of that. She was very sad,” the cops added. Tunisha Sharma, who co-starred with Sheezan Khan on the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’, was found hanged on the show’s sets near Vasai in Palghar in Maharashtra on December 24. Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day. Seeking time for further questioning, police accused Sheezan Khan of ‘pretending to be his caring friend’, and said the act, coupled with his relationships with other women, drove her to suicide . “The crime is of a serious nature and there is widespread public discontent in society over it. That is why there is an urgent need to investigate,” police further told the court. Details that had previously been reported were also brought before the court, such as the fact that Tunisha Sharma had a conversation with Sheezan Khan shortly before her death. “After the conversation, as soon as Sheezan Khan went for the shoot, she followed him to the gate, then went back to her room, where she kept her cell phone, and went to the make-up room. of the accused,” police sources said. She died in the makeup room. Police accused Sheezan Khan of giving “a vague response” to the conversation seen in the CCTV footage. On Thursday, police also said Sheezan Khan slapped her on the sets. He had ignored her WhatsApp messages since the breakup, police said. Investigators want to recover a WhatsApp conversation he allegedly deleted from his cellphone. The police also mentioned that he “taught her Urdu” and alleged that “he asked her to wear the hijab”. Featured Video of the Day Rishabh Pant injured after his car hits a divider and catches fire in Uttarakhand

