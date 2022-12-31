With society calling for more inclusion in all productions, many studios have answered the call. Organizations like Time’s Up and production companies like LuckyChap open doors for actors, producers, and writers who type or work exponentially much harder to gain recognition. This industry strain is an uphill battle for those who aren’t white, thin, and blonde. While the Bechdel test measures gender diversity in movies, Nikesh Shukla created the Shulka test, which measures racial diversity in a movie. In effect, PBS reports that in 2015, 73.1% of Entertainment’s 30,000 characters were white, 12.5% ​​were black, 5.3% were Asian, 4.9% were Hispanic, and 4.2% were other. However, these categories are generalist, given that the Asian continent is made up of 48 countries such as Russia, Indonesia and Iran.





For the past eight decades or so, Western audiences have enjoyed Asian-made movies and TV shows. However, the countries depicted as “Asian” are overwhelmingly Chinese, Japanese, Indian and Korean – just four nationalities to somehow represent almost 50 countries. When it comes to portraying West Asia, the depiction of Middle Eastern characters often comes down to a few select actors who are largely typecast. Whether the Middle Eastern woman is quiet or submissive or the Middle Eastern man is a terrorist or a taxi driver, the character typology of the Middle East is just as inadequate and awkward as the nickname “Asian”. Right now, however, with all eyes on Iran and its ongoing revolution, some Iranian actresses have become activists between filming their next feature film or TV show. Here are the top Iranian actresses working in Hollywood today.

9/9 I don’t know Boniadi

New line cinema

fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will recognize I don’t know Boniadi, who plays Bronwyn, a healer from Tirharad. Bronwyn is a bold leader, which Boniadi naturally does. In a roundtable interview, covered by The envelope, Boniadi said his audition for Bronwyn was inspired by his roots: “My audition, long before the current crisis in Iran, and I remember doing the scene and drawing strength from all the women I was fighting for. and whose stories I had told”. I heard inside Iran and I remember thinking, OK, if I get this role, these women were going to be my inspiration for this role. Currently, Boniadi is raising awareness about the ongoing revolution in Iran.

8/9 Sepid Moafi

Showtime Networks

Featured in the miniseries Black bird and The L word: Generation Q, Sepid Moafi is an on-screen powerhouse. At The L word: Generation Q, she plays Gigi Ghorbani, who finds herself after a divorce. Moafi discusses the importance of being an openly queer Iranian with Awards Radar: “To see an Iranian or really anyone from the SWANA region, the South West Asia-North Africa region, who is openly queer, is always stigmatized …if you’re gay, and they find out, you’ll be tried…and that’s an enforceable offence. Seeing that kind of bravery makes it even more important to echo their bravery and keep that portrayal alive. Between roles, Moafi spends her time speaking at walks and art installations.

7/9 Nina Ameri

netflix

Atypical is a comedy-drama centered on the experience of Sam, an 18-year-old man with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Elsa, Sam’s mother, relies on her friend Luisa for support. Luisa is represented by Nina Ameri. Currently, Ameri is starring in Iranian playwright Sanaz Toossi’s play, English. In the play, four female students in Iran are studying for the English as a Foreign Language test to earn their green cards. English premieres in January 2023 at the Milton Theatre.

6/9 Nazanin Nour

Filmstreet Productions

Nazanin Nour is judge on Persia has talent. She also appeared in episodes of lady secretary and Criminal minds. In May 2022, she starred alongside Colin Ferguson and Rebecca Liddiard in A thousand small denominations, a thriller centered on a woman who wakes up in a hospital to find she’s been through something just as traumatic. When Nour is not on Persia has talent or acting, she meets world leaders or shares the horrific events of the current revolution in Iran on CNN.

5/9 Ana Lily Amirpour

Say Ahh Productions

Actress, writer, director and lawyer Ana Lily Amirpour is reserved. Although she has starred in independent films like A girl walks home alone at night and The bad batch, she became quite comfortable behind the camera as a director. Her first directing role where she was not also playing was in the horror series Legion. One of his biggest titles is the independent film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, with Kate Hudson and Jeon Jong-seo. She also directed an episode of Cabinet of curiosities by Guillermo del Toro. Between projects, Amirpour uses his TikTok and Instagram accounts to discuss the Islamic Republic’s atrocious acts towards Iranians.

4/9 Zar Amir-Ebrahimi

Profile Pictures

featured in holy spideriranian actress Zar Amir-Ebrahimi portrays an investigative reporter named Rahimi. The film is based on real-life serial killer Saeed Hanaei, who killed 16 sex workers in the name of God. In holy spider, Rahimi discovers that uncovering the truth will be difficult as many people think Spider Killer is a hero. The film premiered in theaters on December 20. In between promoting the film, Amir-Ebrahimi uses his Instagram account to share videos of protests in Iran.

3/9 Nasim Pedrad

TBS

One of the most recognizable Iranian-American actresses, Nasim Pedradwas a regular at Saturday Night Live, new girland starred in the live action Aladdin. She has her own autobiographical show called Chad and currently plays in Pretzel and puppies like Greta. Pedrad has long championed Iranian stories and characters in his projects. She is also not afraid of big topics like racism or misogyny. Along with Boniadi and Nour, Pedrad attended council hearings at the United Nations on behalf of the Iranian people.

2/9 Shohreh Aghdashloo

Alcon Entertainment

Another major contender for Most Recognizable Iranian-American Actress is Shohreh Aghdashloo. She has appeared on countless hit TV shows like will and grace, Portlandiaand Flight attendant. One of his recognizable characteristics is his poetic, high-pitched yet gentle voice. Aghdashloo has also acted in many films like Shiraz Septemberwhich details many Iranians fleeing the regime just after it came to power in 1979. His biggest role was as Chrisjean Avasarala in the futuristic series, The extent.

1/9 Taraneh Alidoosti

Iranian independents

The most famous Iranian actress is by far Taraneh Alidoosti. She has acted in many Iranian movies and TV series like Substraction and Shahrazad. Recently, Alidoosti criticized the regime for the execution of activist Mohsen Shakeri in an Instagram post and was arrested by state police. According to CNN, his social media accounts were deleted following his condemnation of the regime. The Oscar-winning actress is one of many Iranian celebrities and journalists arrested for supporting women’s liberation in Iran.