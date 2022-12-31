Ajay Devgn in Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood actors mourn the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ mother, Heeraben Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died on Friday at the age of 100. Many Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut and many more offered their sincere condolences while praying for the deceased soul. Heeraben Modi was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad after her health deteriorated and was later discharged. Prime Minister Modi wrote a touching note on Twitter to inform about the death of his mother. He wrote, A glorious century rests at the feet of God (sic) Sharing his photo, the Prime Minister wrote: In Maa I have always felt this trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a Selfless Karmayogi and a life attached to values ​​(sic) BOLLYWOOD ACTORS OFFER CONDOLENCES Anupam Kher shared a throwback photo of the Prime Minister with his mother while mentioning the role of a mother in the life of a child and how this void can never be filled. He tweeted in Hindi and wrote: Aadarniya pradhan mantri ji aapki matashri #Heeraba ji ke nidhan ka sunkar mann sukhi bhi hua aur vyakul bhi. Aapka unke prati pyar aur aadar jag jaahir hai. Unka sthaan apke jeewan mein koi nahi bhar payega. You are the son of mother India. Homesickness is over you. Meri ma alias bhi. Ajay Devgn shared a photo and wrote: My sincere condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled lady, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Shanti My personal condolences to our Prime Minister and his family. My deepest condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple and principled lady, she raised a beautiful son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Shanti My personal condolences to our Prime Minister and his family. @Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/5RxRXobyca — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 30, 2022 Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted in Hindi, “Maa ko khone se bada dukh koi nahi”. God give you power to bear sorrow @narendramodi ji Om Shanti. Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill shared some photos and tweeted, My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad passing of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing so priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child. Om shanti!. Actor turned politician, Hema Malini took to his Twitter account and wrote: The end of the year saw a sad loss – Modi jis, his beloved and highly respected mother, Heeraben ji passed away. The nation joins her son in mourning this exemplary mother who set an example of a Spartan life despite having a famous son @narendramodi. The end of the year was marked by a sad loss – Modi’s beloved and highly respected mother, Heeraben ji, passed away. The nation joins her son in mourning this exemplary mother who set an example of a Spartan life despite having a famous son@Narendra Modi @PMOIndia @BJP4India @ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 30, 2022 Upon hearing the sad news, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories while paying her respects. May God give strength to PM Modi in these difficult times to deal with this tragic (sic) loss, reads his message translated into English. Swara Bhasker also took to her Instagram stories and wrote a tribute. “Condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the death of his mother. Prayers and strength (sic), she wrote with a folded hands emoticon. Vivek Agnihotri shared an old memory of PM Modi with his mother at his residence in Ahmedabad while mourning the loss. My deepest condolences to Shri Narendra Modi on the sad passing of his beloved maa (sic), the filmmakers read on Twitter. Madhur Bhandarkar reacted to the Prime Minister’s message for his mother and wrote: May God give the soul of the deceased a place at his holy feet (sic) Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed his mother’s last rites in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for the last rites of Hiraba Modis.

