Entertainment
Hamilton actor Danny Mahoney does it big in London’s West End
In 1999, Danny Mahoney played Colin, the sick and lonely boy in the musical “The Secret Garden” at the Hamilton Theater Inc.
He was a shy and nervous boy who worried about everything. Regardless, he gave himself body and soul to his performance. When he told me one evening that he wanted to become a professional actor, I winced. I feared that a difficult profession would devour him.
I didn’t need to worry.
A few weeks ago, a tall guy with a beaming smile walked into London’s hip St. Martin’s Lane Theater Bar, next to the Duke of York’s Theatre.
We hadn’t seen each other for 23 years, but we knew each other right away.
The weather had been good for Danny Mahoney. The nervous frown was gone. The smile was electric. The light, almost lean body had swelled after regular sessions in the gym.
Danny Mahoney is now a confident young man. He’s also a busy professional actor currently playing a lead role in the new Olivier Award-winning production of Kander and Ebb’s musical “Cabaret.”
His performance as Ernst Ludwig is, in fact, one of the best in the series. His loud and passionate singing of the series anthem, “Tomorrow belongs to me” at the end of the first act is remarkable. It’s almost prophetic for Mahoney’s future.
“There were some tough times,” Mahoney said with a smile. “The darkest thing was doing telesales during the pandemic. It was a dark time in my life. I hated. Still, I had to make a living. You quickly learn in this job that it can take a long time from one job to another. You have to be able to handle this otherwise you couldn’t handle it. The fact that I’m still doing it is an accomplishment. It still gives me joy. If not, I should quit.
Mahoney is a realist when it comes to the acting profession.
“One of the reasons I love London so much is the amount of theater there is here. The industry is booming after a few tough years. That said, it’s never easy to be an actor Even just getting an audition is tough, there are hundreds of actors competing for every role.
Even finding jobs in downtime is a problem.
“One of the hardest parts of being an actor is actually when you’re not acting: finding jobs that will pay the bills, but are flexible enough to be able to audition. I also work as a theater teacher and coach, but even that job is not regular. I’ve worked in customer service, retail, and sales roles over the years when the acting job was dry.
Mahoney played Rodolpho in Arthur Miller’s ‘A View from The Bridge’ at the Broadway Studio Theater in London. He did “Other Desert Cities” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” in the West End. And he had a big hit with a 2020 TV series called “Purgatory.”
In many ways, “Cabaret” is the big break he needs.
“He came out of nowhere and at the perfect time,” he shrugs. “My bank account was hurting, after almost a year without acting. And now I’m so grateful to be starring in the hottest show in the West End.
Mahoney says the version currently being presented is unconventional.
“The whole theater has been renovated to suggest a 1930s Berlin nightclub. It’s an immersive experience.
Mahoney enjoys playing Ernst Ludwig.
“I love his confidence. He has the answer to everything. He’s likeable and charming. And this musical is iconic with so much to explore.
“As long as I can remember, I wanted to be an actor. I’ve spent my life chasing that dream. It’s not an easy life. As the years pass, you have to become resilient or find something else that makes you happy. will make you happy. I have never found anything else.
Mahoney is candid about his life.
“I’m still shy. But acting has always been a way for me to express myself. Life has a way of making us downplay our emotions, trying to fit in, but playing celebrates humanity and our uniqueness. Strangely, I always felt more comfortable on stage or in front of a camera than in the real world.
Mahoney has just obtained his British citizenship which means he can stay in London where his career is centered.
“Of course I would like to come back and play in Canada and I found an agent to make that happen. I try to plant small seeds.
Mahoney is very happy with his life.
“Life is good. My boyfriend just moved to London and my personal life is amazing.
Mahoney is grateful for the start he had all those years ago in Hamilton.
“’The Secret Garden’ introduced me to the world of community theatre. And from that experience, I met and worked with people who connected me to professional theater. This world continues to grow and expand. And here I am 20 years later, playing in London’s West End. It’s almost hard to believe.
