The best books of 2022, according to cultural trendsetters | Entertainment

If you’ve reached the end of the year feeling like you haven’t read enough, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best books of the year according to notable authors, artists, image makers and other cultural trendsetters.
Emily Ratajkowski, model: “Ghost Lover”
“This collection of nine short stories grapples with many of the same themes found in Lisa Taddeo’s beloved “Three Women,” but in a sharper, meaner way. It ruthlessly explores jealousy, relationships between women, aging, revenge and, of course, lust. Taddeo never lets you get the air making you laugh while horrifying you when you least expect it.”
Ottessa Moshfegh, novelist: ‘A ballet of lepers’
“Leonard Cohen has always been one of my creative heroes. I discovered his music as a teenager in the 90s, and his deep, gravelly voice, to me, still exemplifies the wisdom and soul that an artist wins after decades of work, a voice so real it almost looks like an artifact, something carved in stone, huge and permanent, so it was a total surprise to read the fiction he had written very young, before all the music that I know so well. In “A Leper Ballet” you get a novel and a collection of short stories that Cohen composed between 1956 and 1961. Even in his twenties he explored the themes that we know as the epitome of Cohen: romantic love, depression, loss, sexuality, grace. The writing captures all of the beautiful poetry we’ve come to love in his music, along with a youthful naivety and playfulness. , a brutality that I would not have predicted. Such a fun thing to see where it all started. “
Jennette McCurdy, author and actress: “What My Bones Know”
“‘What My Bones Know’ is a gripping memoir. Stephanie Foo’s voice is singular at times poetic, at times biting. A must read for anyone recovering from complex trauma.”
Theaster Gates, artist: “To the realization of perfect helplessness”
“Robin Coste Lewis has created a photographic and linguistic archive that draws on the pre-diasporic truth of family family before darkness and before the permutations of others’ misunderstandings about ‘us’. His poems never cease to amaze me. offering ways to understand more deeply the complex ways of being migrant, beautiful and optimistic in times of gross inequity.Lewis creates light and portals that reveal our truth through words and images under the bed of our great -mother.
Hans Ulrich Obrist, curator and artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries: ‘I Always Knew’
“This is a portrait of artist and writer Barbara Chase-Riboud, through the letters she wrote to her mother, Vivian Mae, between 1957 and 1991. In this remarkable title, Barbara Chase-Riboud tells his mother about his evolution as an artist, his love stories, and his travels around the globe, from Africa to China. In these memoirs, Chase-Riboud describes with frankness and passion his aspirations, his ambitions and her creative inspiration, while showing love and tenderness to her mother. Chase-Riboud is a pioneer and her multifaceted practice explores current themes of identity, power and memory. Sculptor, novelist and poet, her career spanned over seven decades and during that time she was also a great inspiration to other artists around the world. spotlighting groundbreaking innovators whose work deserves greater attention we couldn’t be prouder to present Chase-Riboud’s first UK exhibition.”
Douglas Stewart, novelist: “The Intrusions”
“I absolutely loved ‘Trespasses’ by Louise Kennedy. Set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, it’s the story of Cushla, a young Catholic schoolteacher who falls in love with an older, charismatic man. Cushla is caught between caring for his alcoholic mother, teaching at the local parochial school and helping to run the family pub. She feels suffocated until she meets Michael, and her world begins to slowly expand. But not only is Michael married, he is also a prominent Protestant, a lawyer known for defending IRA members.
“Intruders” is a rare book. By making politics so personal, it gives an intimate perspective to life during The Troubles. Cushla’s world is so vividly rendered, her inner life so vivid, that when she finds new freedom with Michael, you will genuinely worry about her. You can feel the growing pressure as Cushla commits various acts of transgression, crossing lines of faith, class, and geographical boundaries. It’s impossible not to be gripped by his story.”
Nadia Lee Cohen, photographer and artist: ‘Best Seller’
‘Best Seller’ is a meta-fiction novel. It begins with “If I wrote a book, it would be a bestseller, and that’s what I would call it…BEST SELLER.” I was first drawn to the book after being asked to create the portrait of “the author”, June Newton. Plus it’s bright pink. The book made me feel like June Newton, and I think other people should read it so they can feel like her too.”
Max Richter, composer: ‘Sound Within Sound’
“I loved this alternative history of 20th-century music, Molleson’s insightful chronicle of some of the maverick figures who have spent their lives pushing the boundaries of musical languages over the past hundred years or so. Along the way , we uncover many gems of the canonical version of the music history has forgotten or simply ignored. What makes the book truly special is that it powerfully conveys the passion that drives these people to do what they do. they do; the issues they wrestle with, the trade-offs they make to get the job done, the costs to themselves and those around them of placing a singular creative pursuit at the center of their lives.” as artists, our craft is curiosity,” said John Cage; Molleson’s book gives us a wonderful opportunity to witness that curiosity in action, and so hear the world again.”
Avan Jogia, actor: “Who is well-being for?”
“‘Who is wellness for?’ is a book that functions as both social observation and memoir. It explores the commodification of healing and rituals and asks questions about the wellness industry. I found the read to be insightful, thoughtful and fearless Wellness is for no one except for everyone.”
Simone Rocha, fashion designer: ‘Le salon Pachinko’
“I enjoyed this book for several reasons and reading it felt like a break. It’s a story that captures being a stranger in a place that should feel like home. It’s visceral, you wrestling with your own identity. There’s a lightness and a coldness and a disconnect, which is inviting. A slight heartbreak, but a beautiful storytelling about a time when you feel out of place and out of place, almost awkward.
Faye Toogood, furniture designer: “I’m bubbly”
“I have a lot of photography books in my library and it’s always really exciting to discover little known artists through new books. This book focuses on the work of NV Parekh, an Indian Kenyan photographer working in Mombasa in the 1940s through to the 1970s. Found in his archives, this series of insightful portraits depict an ethnically diverse cross-section of Mombasa’s bourgeoisie, a largely affluent urban class who had benefited from the post-war prosperity of the city and who was interested in documenting his own life.
The book reminded me of a trip I took to Mali twenty years ago when I was working for The World of Interiors magazine. I visited Malike Sidibe’s studio and bought a print from a box of prints sold by his son. It fascinated me because of the way the models chose to express and represent themselves through sets, props and clothing. Not only is this book a window into a world that is no more, but it’s like watching an early version of social media: the theater of Instagram.”
Elif Batuman, author and journalist: “I know what suits you best”
“Despite the alarming title and the color of the traffic cones, ‘I Know What’s Best for You’ is one of the most heartwarming and uplifting books I’ve read all year. In an antidote to the recent American legislation, the authors bring a dazzling array of themes and stylistic approaches to the subject of “reproductive freedom”. “Ama Codjoe. It’s a mind-bending art that probes the relationships between new and existing bodies! Survival, might have cut out the utter madness of creating new human life, this book will take you right back into the magic. “
Hank Willis Thomas, artist: ”Generation Trayvon’
“Alexander’s ‘Trayvon Generation’ blurs the lines between poetry, biography, historical document, essay and manifesto. It is as timeless as it is current and urgent as it is eternal.”
Xochitl Gonzalez, author: “When I sing, the mountains dance”
“When I sing, the mountains dance” by Irene Sola is a book that entered my life this year and completely changed it. But Sola’s words, vibrant, full of life and poetry, are more like Lasik surgery than rose-colored glasses: you see the beauty, and also the pain, but all with new clarity and detail. The novel tells the story of a Catalan mountain valley during the Spanish Civil War from a series of rotating perspectives a widow, a poet, thundering clouds, chanterelle mushrooms, a dog gazing at its owner making love for the first time in years. There’s beauty and heartbreak and a caring for the things around us that are so often overlooked that it challenges you to walk around and notice them yourself. It is above all a beautiful love story, a story that I know I will turn to again and again.
Emily Adams Bode Aujla, fashion designer: ‘Threads of Power’
“The Bard Graduate Center has just published this incredibly comprehensive book which is the first volume of its kind to examine both historical and contemporary lace from around the world. This month I had the honor of giving a talk at BGC on Preserving Lace in Fashion to accompany the release of the book and exhibition.”
