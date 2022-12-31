Bollywood will see the remake of “These” 2 blockbuster films of yesteryear in 2023





Anand Pandit, widely known as the man with a golden touch, is ready to make 2023 exciting with news that is sure to break the internet. The veteran producer is teaming up with Eros International (NSE:EROSMEDIA) and Parag Sanghvi to produce sequels and remake two hit films from yesteryear that enjoy huge public recall and high nostalgic value – Omkara and Desi Boyz. Sunil Lulla, President of Eros Motion Pictures, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Anand Bhai to bring back the magic of these films that have remained indelibly in our memories. We’ve often wondered what became of our favorite cinematic characters and if their journey took We’ll work together to make sure the essence of these classics stays intact even as we breathe new energy and dynamism into them. . Says Anand Pandit, “Yes, it is true that I collaborated with Eros International & Parag Sanghvi to make a sequel and a remake of two iconic films. Each of these two films – ‘Omkara’ and ‘Desi Boyz’ were pioneers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star-studded cast, and music. They still remain unforgettable for their mastery of their respective genres. They have a cult following for different reasons and this seemed like the perfect time to revisit those hits and move their stories for a new generation of viewers.” Parag Sanghvi says, “I’m really excited to be a part of these amazing projects. It will be exciting to carry forward the legacy of these classic hits. The partnership with Eros International is very strategic, because Eros Motion Pictures is the best placed in India. to maximize distribution and marketing, including on digital platforms globally. Desi Boyz is a 2011 Bollywood romantic comedy directed by Rohit Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan. The film starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles, while Sanjay Dutt featured in an extended cameo. Omkara is a 2006 Indian crime drama adapted from Othello by William Shakespeare, co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It was headlined by top Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mumbailive.com/en/bollywood/bollywood-to-see-re-make-of-2-yesteryear-blockbuster-films-in-2023-76406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos