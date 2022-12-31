Forrest Gump actor Bob Penny dies at 87





Actor Bob Penny, known for his small roles in modern classics like Forrest Gump and My Cousin Vinny, has died. He was 87 years old. The former professor died on Christmas Day in his home state of Alabama, according to a online obituaries. A cause of death was not immediately released, but the obituary noted that Penny was residing in an assisted living facility. Columbia University alumnus Dr. Robert Bob Lynn Penny, who was also a poet, spent more than 20 years teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham before retiring after 32 years as an educator. Bob Penny (Pictures from Buena Vista) His roles on big and small screens began in 1987 with The Verne Miller Story. The following year he appeared in the Oscar-winning film Mississippi Burning, which was also nominated for six awards, including Best Picture. Several films in which Penny appeared, including Fried Green Tomatoes, My Cousin Vinny and Forrest Gump, earned Oscar nominations or wins, including a Best Picture award for the latter. Penny also had roles in Robert Redfords The Legend of Bagger Vance, as well as Reese Witherspoon’s Sweet Home Alabama. Her television roles include a seven-episode stint in the television adaptation of In the Heat of the Night as well as a role in Drop Dead Diva. He last appeared on screen in 2016, appearing as Harold in two episodes of Still the King, a CMT sitcom starring Billy Ray Cyrus. Penny is survived by her brother, sister, six nieces and one nephew.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-forrest-gump-bob-penny-dies-20221230-nauysyvchnb4rjdbfaojyuhyhi-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos