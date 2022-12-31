My Husband and I Have Been Together 57 Years and Married 54. I’m Tired of Him and Me They’re Hollywood’s Longest Lasting Couples

SWNS

Family separated by 7,121 miles after British woman fell in love with Filipino and had baby on trip

A British woman fell in love with a Filipino while traveling and had her baby – whom he was unable to meet for two years – now the family is 7,121 miles apart and waiting to reunite in new.

Lorna Shackleton, 25, from Broadwell, Gloucestershire, fell head over heels in love with Enric Perez, 28, while traveling in South East Asia with her best friend in May 2018.

She first crossed eyes with Enric, a security guard, when she was visiting Pulangbato Falls in Dumaguete City, Philippines.

The couple immediately hit it off and went hiking together the next day.

Lorna was due to return home, but she arranged to return to the Philippines to meet Enric in September 2018 and they spent three months together, with Lorna returning home just before Christmas.

When she returned home, Lorna discovered she was pregnant and made the difficult decision to stay in the UK and go through her pregnancy without her partner.

Their daughter, Rosa Perez, now three, was born on September 1, 2019 at Gloucester Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 8oz and he was on facetime while she gave birth.

Lorna booked a flight to Dumaguete for April 2020 so her daughter could finally meet her father at six months old, but Covid hit – postponing the reunion for two years.

Enric was overwhelmed with emotion when he first met his daughter and now the couple don’t know what the future holds.

The couple got engaged in August 2022 and take each day as it comes. They hope Enric will get a tourist visa to enter the UK and be with his daughter and her fiancé.

Lorna, a waitress, said: It was surreal when Enric finally met Rosa for the first time – he had dreamed of this moment for so long.

We were only able to talk via video call for two years and it became the new norm.

The hardest part is not being physically together. We are trying to get Enric a tourist visa so he can stay in the UK for a short time and I am planning to return to the Philippines early next year.

When the couple first met at the waterfall outside the city of Dumaguete, they felt an instant spark.

Lorna added: He made me laugh so much and we went hiking the next day.

“I was struggling with the heat but Enric helped me all the way.”

Enric added: “Lorna wasn’t used to the sun, I grabbed her hand and helped her to the top – letting her take her time and breathe and that’s where our romance began.”

Lorna and Enric quickly fell in love, but she had to return home to the UK.

They stayed in touch and spoke on the phone every day until Lorna decided to move on again in September 2018.

Lorna stayed with her Enric and his family throughout this time and they formalized their relationship.

I got home just before Christmas and I was already thinking about saving up to go back,” she said.

When I got home, I found out I was pregnant just after Christmas.

I knew it was a possibility, but I was quite shocked, it had a lot to do with us being so far apart.

Lorna made the difficult call of being separated from Enric throughout her pregnancy and booked a flight back in April 2020 when their daughter Rosa was older.

Rosa was born on September 1, 2019 at 8 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces at Gloucester Royal Hospital.

Lorna had her mother, Louise Shackleton, 57, by her side and had Enric via video call.

She said: I was with him on the phone but while I was there I wasn’t thinking too much.

I was just really sad that he missed it and he felt guilty that he couldn’t be there – of course I felt the other way around – it was overwhelming.

Enric said: “It was very difficult, you want to do something, but you can’t – I couldn’t even hold his hand.”

Covid hit in March 2021, making international flights impossible and separating Enric from his partner and daughter.

She added: The Philippines had very strict rules – they didn’t let any visitors in.

If we were married, I could have entered, everything was over.

Doing everything over the phone became the new norm and it went on for two years, it was really shit.

Finally, in April 2022, when Rosa was two years old, she was able to meet her father for the first time.

Lorna said: I was nervous and my parents came with me so they could meet Enric and his family.

I felt so nervous and we had to stay one night in the capital, Manila, to wait for a connecting flight.

Everything struck me, it had been so long and he was meeting his daughter for the first time.

Father and daughter first met at Dumaguete airport and Lorna described the surrealism of the moment.

Enric added: “I grabbed Rosa and she looked at me like she knew I was her daddy.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion. I had been crying all day before this moment.”

Lorna said: They had only ever seen each other through a screen, and it was amazing.

She reacted very well because she is generally shy.

It was surreal, he dreamed of this moment – you could see it all with the smile on his face.

The whole time we were apart was crazy, we didn’t know when we would see each other because of the pandemic and now we are appreciating things a little more.

In August 2022, Enric proposed to Lorna surrounded by his friends and family in the Philippines.

His parents had a family dinner and we had a reception hall, we got really dressed and Enric asked to take pictures together,” Lorna said.

There was a microphone and Enric grabbed it and proposed in front of everyone – it took me by surprise, but I loved it.

Now Lorna is tackling parenthood alongside Enric after months of going it alone.

She said: It sounds silly, but when we were apart, our relationship grew.

Adapting now is learning to parent together.

The couple are unsure what their long-term plan is but hope to be reunited somehow – they wanted to apply for a couple’s visa but failed to meet a few requirements.

Now they are pinning their hopes on Enric getting a six-month tourist visa so they can enter the UK and Lorna and Rosa plan to return to the Philippines in the New Year.

Lorna added: Until we went to see Enric, I had underestimated how much this would affect Rosa.

When we got back to the UK she said mum what did we do with dad we lost him.