Mountainfilm on Tour is coming to Vilar Performing Arts Center on January 5th

‘North Shore Betty’ will be featured on this year’s Mountainfilm Tour.

Courtesy picture

Mountainfilm on Tour offers a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated by the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit the Vail Valley at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 5, with films that explore themes related to Mountainfilms’ mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences. to create a better world.

We are thrilled to bring the Mountainfilm Tour to the Vail Valley, said Kris Sabel, Executive Director of the Vail Symposium. It will be a fast-paced, diverse and content-rich program showcasing the sports and causes we care about.

Mountainfilm on Tour is organized by the Vail Symposium and the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The Symposium was the first organization to bring Mountainfilm to the Valley in 2002, three years after the festival began organizing the tour.

This evening will feature films inspired by the Indomitable Spirit theme, including the films: North Shore Betty, Trustfall, Bacon N Laces, The Trails Before Us, ASCEND: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors, Breaking Trail and Write Your Line.

The show will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour at Beaver Creek are on sale now and can be purchased online at VailSymposium.org Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The cost of the show is $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the program. Find the complete playlist on MountainFilm.org/tour/schedule .

Support local journalism Give

About the movies

North Shore Betty

Directed by: Travis Rummel, Darcy Hennessey Turenne

Betty Birrell has been riding the fast and smooth wooden roller coaster in British Columbia for nearly 30 years. She’s a trailblazer and legend who pushes boundaries and instills her love for the outdoor lifestyle in her son. At 73, Betty continues to reinvent herself and inspire younger generations with the belief that life is just one big playground.

Fall in confidence

Directed by: Stefan Witts

Two world-class wingsuit pilots, Espen and Amber, attempt an unlikely routine together as professionals and partners. The film takes us through a tale of plummeting romance, plunging through narrow windows of completion that redefine the stakes by which trust and compatibility in the partnership are defined. The two discuss the beauty and challenges of skydiving through partnership, the importance of trust, and what it’s like to fly.

Bacon N Laces

Directed by: Stephen Michael Simon

In Bacon N Laces, a blind single father of three runs a classic restaurant outside of New York. This father’s love for his children, his persistence in defying the odds that come with his blindness, and his appreciation for classic sneakers are a dose of joy. This short film is a playful portrait of a dad and his children who refuse to be limited by their struggles.

The paths ahead of us

Directed by: Fritz Bitsoie (Din)

Nigel James’ parents and grandmother are extremely proud to have brought mountain biking to their remote corner of the Navajo Nation. His grandmother, Lorraine Herder, is delighted to see old equestrian tracks restored and redeveloped. The ATV reminds his father Marvin of the sacred bond between the Din people and horses. Whether traversing the landscape on horseback or by bicycle, the journey connects the Din to their land and traditional culture.

Ascend: reframing disability on the outside

Directed by: Faith E. Briggs

Vasu Sojitra doesn’t want to be called an inspiration. For the Indian-American right-leg amputee, it is not his disability, but rather the barriers to accessing the outdoors, that must be overcome. His ascent and descent on skis of iconic Mount Morans The Skillet, alongside other mountain athletes of color, brings solidarity and intersectionality to off-piste skiing.

breaking trail

Directed by: Jesse Roesler

Emily Ford sets off with a borrowed Husky sled dog, Diggins, to trek the 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail in mid-winter. Not only is she the first woman to attempt the feat, but she is also the first LBGTQ+ person of color to embark on the adventure. As her story gains momentum in the local, national and international press, Emily learns that she has become a leading figure in encouraging those who feel out of place in wild places, especially people of color, to spend more time in nature.

Write your line

Directed by: Augey Marc, Collet Andy

A young boy dreams of becoming like his favorite athletes.