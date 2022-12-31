Entertainment
Mountainfilm on Tour is coming to Vilar Performing Arts Center on January 5th
Mountainfilm on Tour offers a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated by the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will soon visit the Vail Valley at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 5, with films that explore themes related to Mountainfilms’ mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences. to create a better world.
We are thrilled to bring the Mountainfilm Tour to the Vail Valley, said Kris Sabel, Executive Director of the Vail Symposium. It will be a fast-paced, diverse and content-rich program showcasing the sports and causes we care about.
Mountainfilm on Tour is organized by the Vail Symposium and the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The Symposium was the first organization to bring Mountainfilm to the Valley in 2002, three years after the festival began organizing the tour.
This evening will feature films inspired by the Indomitable Spirit theme, including the films: North Shore Betty, Trustfall, Bacon N Laces, The Trails Before Us, ASCEND: Reframing Disability in the Outdoors, Breaking Trail and Write Your Line.
The show will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour at Beaver Creek are on sale now and can be purchased online at VailSymposium.org Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The cost of the show is $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the program. Find the complete playlist on MountainFilm.org/tour/schedule.
Support local journalism
About the movies
North Shore Betty
Directed by: Travis Rummel, Darcy Hennessey Turenne
Betty Birrell has been riding the fast and smooth wooden roller coaster in British Columbia for nearly 30 years. She’s a trailblazer and legend who pushes boundaries and instills her love for the outdoor lifestyle in her son. At 73, Betty continues to reinvent herself and inspire younger generations with the belief that life is just one big playground.
Fall in confidence
Directed by: Stefan Witts
Two world-class wingsuit pilots, Espen and Amber, attempt an unlikely routine together as professionals and partners. The film takes us through a tale of plummeting romance, plunging through narrow windows of completion that redefine the stakes by which trust and compatibility in the partnership are defined. The two discuss the beauty and challenges of skydiving through partnership, the importance of trust, and what it’s like to fly.
Bacon N Laces
Directed by: Stephen Michael Simon
In Bacon N Laces, a blind single father of three runs a classic restaurant outside of New York. This father’s love for his children, his persistence in defying the odds that come with his blindness, and his appreciation for classic sneakers are a dose of joy. This short film is a playful portrait of a dad and his children who refuse to be limited by their struggles.
The paths ahead of us
Directed by: Fritz Bitsoie (Din)
Nigel James’ parents and grandmother are extremely proud to have brought mountain biking to their remote corner of the Navajo Nation. His grandmother, Lorraine Herder, is delighted to see old equestrian tracks restored and redeveloped. The ATV reminds his father Marvin of the sacred bond between the Din people and horses. Whether traversing the landscape on horseback or by bicycle, the journey connects the Din to their land and traditional culture.
Ascend: reframing disability on the outside
Directed by: Faith E. Briggs
Vasu Sojitra doesn’t want to be called an inspiration. For the Indian-American right-leg amputee, it is not his disability, but rather the barriers to accessing the outdoors, that must be overcome. His ascent and descent on skis of iconic Mount Morans The Skillet, alongside other mountain athletes of color, brings solidarity and intersectionality to off-piste skiing.
breaking trail
Directed by: Jesse Roesler
Emily Ford sets off with a borrowed Husky sled dog, Diggins, to trek the 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail in mid-winter. Not only is she the first woman to attempt the feat, but she is also the first LBGTQ+ person of color to embark on the adventure. As her story gains momentum in the local, national and international press, Emily learns that she has become a leading figure in encouraging those who feel out of place in wild places, especially people of color, to spend more time in nature.
Write your line
Directed by: Augey Marc, Collet Andy
A young boy dreams of becoming like his favorite athletes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/mountainfilm-on-tour-arrives-at-the-vilar-performing-arts-center-on-jan-5/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mountainfilm on Tour is coming to Vilar Performing Arts Center on January 5th
- World No. 1 tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann’s calendars are flying out of stores – OutKick
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday, December 30
- Trump tax returns: key takeaways from release of filings | donald trump
- See Celebrities Who Are Embracing the Little Black Dress Trend: The Photos
- Is ChatGPT Really Code Red for Google Search?
- Putin invites Xi Jinping to Russia in 2023, asks him to ‘deepen military cooperation’
- My Husband and I Have Been Together 57 Years and Married 54. I’m Tired of Him and Me They’re Hollywood’s Longest Lasting Couples
- Police hold a press conference after the arrest of the suspect in the Idaho college murders
- Audio-video leaks expose politicians’ contradictory approach | By Sajjad Shaukat
- Forrest Gump actor Bob Penny dies at 87
- Photos: World mourns Pele, the king of football | In Photo News