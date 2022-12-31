Kangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur and other celebrities send their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi [View Tweets]





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a bereaved man. His mother Heeraben Modi died at the age of 100. As we know, he was very attached to his mother. The Prime Minister is now in his hometown for his mother’s last rites. She will be cremated shortly. She died last night after being hospitalized with age-related health issues. The nation’s leader said his mother taught him to live as an ascetic and a workaholic (Karmayogi) at the same time. Many celebrities have offered their condolences to the Prime Minister. He had tweeted that she had lived a hundred years. He said he found a sense of the holy trinity in his mother. She lived with her brother Pankaj Modi in Raysan. Read also – Kangana Ranaut NOT invited for Salman Khan’s birthday? here the truth [Exclusive] . @Narendra Modi . ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 30, 2022 Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Jibe At Besharam Rang, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Eyes Hit, Hospital Staff Claims & More @Narendra Modi ! # ! ! !?? pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022 My deepest condolences to Shri @Narendra Modi on the sad passing of his beloved maa. pic.twitter.com/bNPWpI9d2P Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 30, 2022 Our deepest condolences to the Honorable Shri @Narendra Modi ji at the loss of his beloved mother. May the Almighty grant his light and strength to the family in this grave hour. ?? Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 30, 2022 Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt.Heeraba Modi ji, beloved mother of our Honorable Prime Minister. She lived an extraordinary life. My homage to the divine soul who has departed for the celestial abode. My sincere condolences to Shri @Narendra Modi ji! Om shanti! , Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 30, 2022 It is indeed a testing period for the PM. He was supposed to be present for a major infrastructure-related inauguration today in West Bengal, but that had to be cancelled. Also Read – Entertainment News Wrap: Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharmas Death in Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser release date revealed [Watch Video] Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

