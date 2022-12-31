The Year Hollywood Really Lost the Plot

Donate to dope this Christmas, and help us to stay free, fearless and independent.

Hollywood has long tended to promote a largely “left-liberal” worldview. But his recent awakening embrace is on a whole different level. Today, it’s like most major studios are more interested in promoting “diversity”, #MeToo, or BLM-style posturing than they are in getting bums in the seats of movie theater. This year, it’s become all too clear that audiences are no longer buying the woke fare that Hollywood serves up. An obsession with casting diversity has shaped the release of Hollywood original content and its endless remakes and spinoffs this year. The ever-expanding Marvel Universe has now managed to tick almost all of the diversity boxes. This year he offered a teenage Muslim superhero in the Disney+ flop, Mrs. Wonder.

Diversity is also at the heart of this year’s many live-action remakes of beloved hand-animated children’s films. Released this year was Netflix’s Pinocchio critically acclaimed for featuring a dark fairy godmother. Similarly, all media discussions around the next few years The little Mermaid has so far focused on the fact that Ariel will be black. The public doesn’t object to these casting choices, of course. But when Hollywood clearly uses them to make a moral or political point, it sets people back. Plus, when the diverse cast seems like all these movies have to offer, we shouldn’t be surprised that audiences aren’t too excited to see them. Our media elites seem incapable of understanding the world beyond their bubble. #MeToo procedural She saidwho documented the New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein, was a good example. His concerns and biases, including a bit of Trump bashing, were clearly those of the people of Hollywood. But it turned out that these opinions were not shared by the general public. So, despite critical acclaim, She said was a spectacular flop with the public. It only took $2.2 million in its opening weekend, making it one of the worst-performing box office studio releases in history. She said showed that the self-glorifying narratives cherished by American media elites are simply not as popular as they think.

Indeed, throughout the year, this chasm between the concerns of Hollywood and those of the general public has been all too clear. You can usually get a sense of this early in a movie or series’ release cycle, as any offering with a preachy message will tend to get a scorching report of likes on its YouTube trailer. This clicktivist revolt against the likes of the media elite has been visible in a range of productions right from the Sussexes’ latest adventure in narcissism, Netflix’s Harry and Meghanto the appalling Amazon Prime Video power rings series. The latter is a spin-off of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, which turns the serene elf queen Galadriel into a sulky pal received such dire initial ratings that Amazon took the extraordinary step of suspending ratings reviews in its first week.

Viewers criticized its labored script, cardboard-cut characters, and stilted dialogue. And many objected to his wistful treatment of JRR Tolkiens Middle Earth, saying Amazon degraded a cultural icon. Predictably, critics praised power rings for its varied distribution. Every time a woke production has failed in 2022, the cast, producers, and critics have simply blamed the audience. Hollywood is becoming the only industry in the world where the customer is always wrong. The star of Brothers, Billy Eichner, blamed homophobia for his poor box office receipts for gay romantic comedies. Some critics blamed ‘racism’ for public negativity toward the Awakened rings of power. And they blamed sexism for the backlash against She-Hulk: Lawyer. Of course, neither racism nor sexism was the real reason audiences disliked these movies and shows. The reason was that these movies and shows are biased, preachy, and just not that good. (The main character of She-Hulk delivers turgid feminist lectures on the horrors of catcalling.)