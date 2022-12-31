The Hollywood Reporter editor was 83 – The Hollywood Reporter

Robert J. Dowling, who carried The Hollywood Reporter to great heights during his 17 years as the swanky publisher and editor of the trade journal, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

Dowling died Friday at his Santa Monica home after a short battle with cancer, a family spokesperson said.

Dowling joined THR in September 1988, taking over by Tichi Wilkerson, widow of the newspaper’s founder, William R. Wilkerson, after selling the company to BPI Communications for $26.7 million.

The publication enjoyed enormous growth under Dowling amid an explosion of Hollywood media coverage, and he helped reshape THR into a fierce and downtrodden rival of the industry’s other five-day-a-week trade, daily variety.

THRit is The Key Art Awards program (now known as the Clio Awards), its annual Women in Entertainment breakfast – and accompanying Sherry Lansing award – and its Next Generation initiative flourished under his leadership and remain an important part of today’s news. THR.

Other innovations under his leadership included bringing THR on the Internet in 1995 and the launch of digital THR Is, which served East Coast readership via a PDF edition; a daily Oscar scouting guide; a production database to track the progress of movies and TV shows; a focus on international news; and THR, Esq.a legal blog first run by Matthew Belloni.

He also wrote hard-hitting editorials under the “Trade Winds” banner, a tradition that began with Billy Wilkerson, while embracing the technological changes that rocked Hollywood during his tenure.

“I am grateful to have had the chance to speak to Mr. Dowling recently. We spoke about his tenure at THR and planned to get together and discuss his experiences,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, THReditorial director of. “I regret that we never got to meet, and I so appreciate how much he encouraged me. He made it very clear how much he loved THRand we are indebted to his wonderful contributions.

In December 2005, with THR owned by Dutch media conglomerate VNU, the New York native quit to become a consultant and chairman of his own Bob Dowling Group. He was replaced by Tony Uphoffwhich lasted less than a year in the work. THR in its everyday form would never be the same again.

“During the planning for the next five years, they looked around the room, and when they got to me, it wasn’t so clear,” he told the Los Angeles Times when he left. “Nobody was the catalyst; he just arrived at this place.

JHOURHollywood’s premier specialty daily since 1930, published its last daily print edition on October 29, 2010 and transitioned to a glossy weekly.

Robert J. Dowling with Honorary Hollywood Major Johnny Grant (left) and City Councilman Eric Garcetti on September 22, 2005 when Hollywood Boulevard was renamed ‘Hollywood Reporter Blvd.’ in recognition of the newspaper’s 75th anniversary.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Robert Joseph Dowling was born in Long Island on September 16, 1939. He was abandoned by his biological mother and spent his first three years in a series of foster homes before his final adoption. He said the sense of unease this would create would drive his ability to instinctively recognize motivations and quickly assess situations.

As he described in his 2019 memoir My life… And then someselling has become second nature to him due to his ability to empathize with those on the other side of the deal.

He attended Villanova University, then from his twenties became editor and publisher of various publications, including American pharmacist, high tech marketing, Men’s clothes and Sports Marketing News. As he was the first to admit, he generally knew little about the industry he was being brought into. “I was always starting something or improving something,” he said.

He moved his family from Westport, Connecticut, to Los Angeles to join THR, first as president, then as publisher and editor-in-chief. He made more than 300 visits with executives from the film, television, music and live entertainment industries in his first year on the job.

Longtime Hollywood publicist Stan Rosenfield recalled the time Dowling called early in his tenure, asking to pass.

“He came, and when he spoke, we listened. I mean LISTEN,” Rosenfield wrote in a statement. “It was a very dynamic session, and he told us about the new direction he wanted to give to the newspaper. He illustrated his ideas with visual examples. He took the newspaper in this direction.

Stephen Galloway, the longtime THR writer and editor and now dean of the Chapman University film school, said Dowling was driven by endless curiosity and a desire to understand things better and more deeply. He called him “a person of enormous integrity”, which he discovered shortly after he started working full-time at THR in the mid 1990s.

“I had heard that the co-director of a large agency was leaving the company, but I didn’t know why,” he said. “It turned out the reason was that he had been caught having sex under a table at an office party, and now his wife was threatening to take away half of his property.

“When the officer found out I was asking questions, he insisted on seeing Bob, stormed into our building and demanded that I be fired. I was only there four months, but Bob stood by me, even when the agency pulled half a million dollars in publicity, and he never talked about it again, except with a smile.

In 2001, THR editor Anita M. Busch, Labor reporter David Robb and the film’s executive editor Beth Laski resigned after Dowling decided not to publish an article about alleged unethical behavior by THR party columnist George Christy.

Dowling said he believed the issue was best handled by human resources and wrote that Busch and Robb had “personal agendas which ultimately led to a gross lack of objectivity in their investigation”. THR eventually published a story about Christy, which was suspended; he resigned five months later.

Survivors include his 56-year-old wife, Juanita; sons Michael (and his wife, Gia), Matthew (Anna) and Rob (Diane); grandchildren PJ, Larissa, Lena, Devan, Ella, Miles and Radley; and her dog, KC Memorial arrangements are pending.

He was a longtime member of the Bel Air Country Club.

His family said: “He was a man of outstanding morality and integrity, a creative thinker and a powerful leader who possessed an unrivaled skill in reducing the complicated to the simple. He found a gold mine of logic in analogies, metaphors and theories – which [we] came to call ‘Bobisms’ – and would share them easily and often without provocation.

Dowling expressed immense pride in the performance of the THR team led by editor Howard Burns on the day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “On the most tragic day in American history, the personnel of The Hollywood Reporter released one of the most unforgettable numbers in its history,” he said. He posted a photo of Page 1 on Facebook on September 11 each year. The issue was 16 pages long and was published without advertising.

In August 2020 on a THR alumni page on Facebook, Dowling wrote: ‘In my entire career spanning over 40 years, I have never worked with such a wonderful, professional, talented and dedicated person. [group of] people. I felt that we were a family and that the newspaper was our child, and that it was our responsibility to protect it, to respect it and to make it prosper. As a family, we were unbeatable. I will forever keep all my friends from The journalist in my heart.”

Editor’s note: Mike Barnes began to THR on the copy desk in 1993 when Dowling was in charge. “You couldn’t ask for a more decent, supportive guy to work with,” he says.