2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene

El Toros District Manager Enrique Alvarez told Dayton.com in October that he hoped the new site would open in one to two months pending inspections.

Mimis Bistro & Bakery, previously located at 4402 Walnut St, operated for 14 years before closing in February 2021.

Other projects El Toro is working on in the Dayton area include El Toro Express, a new fast-casual restaurant concept at North Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, and a new sit-down restaurant on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill currently has 14 locations in the Dayton area. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.eltorobarandgrill.com.

Taste of Belgium applies for a liquor license

Taste of Belgium, a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles, applied for a liquor license from The Greene.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium of The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on October 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.

The 3,871 square foot space near the main entrance of The Greenes previously housed Fuzzys Taco Shop. The Mexican restaurant closed in January 2021.

Taste of Belgium offers Belgian-inspired dishes, including waffles and chicken, mussels, pancakes, fries and more, according to the restaurants website. It also offers beer and cocktails.

The restaurant has several locations in Ohio, including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood, and Mason. There’s also a pickup and delivery option at Findlay Market, where it got its start, in the back of a produce store. Residents of Kentucky can try Taste of Belgium at its Crestview Hills location.

Dayton.com has contacted Taste of Belgium for an opening date, but has not yet received a response. For more information about Taste of Belgium, visit www.authenticwaffle.com.

Off Par Golf & Social to provide a simulated golf experience

Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is set to open at The Greene in early winter.

Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he’s excited to bring something to the Dayton area that many golfers have never experienced before.

What excites me the most is the technology that our golfers will have in their hands, said Loftis. Many of these golfers have never seen these comments.

He explained that guests will be able to see how fast they swing a club and how fast their ball goes. The technology is there to help golfers improve their game, but also so that anyone can come and have a good time.

Off Par Golf & Social, located at 14 Greene Boulevard, opens in the space that previously housed Mattress Firm. Loftis explained that they were combining the space with an undeveloped space next to it.

The site will include seven bays with simulators 16 feet wide by 11 feet high. Guests will stand approximately 10 feet back to hit the ball against the screen. Customers will be able to rent the bays at an hourly rate with prices depending on the time of year and day of the week, Loftis explained. He said it should cost between $35 and $60 an hour. One to eight people can be remote.

Loftis said they will also have a bar serving local beers in addition to partnering with a Cincinnati-based restaurant that is planning to move next door.

On Par Entertainment will open opposite The Greene

A one-of-a-kind entertainment center comes to Beavercreek across from the Greene Town Center.

On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS as well as the vacant space next door in the Greene Crossing Mall on Indian Ripple Road.

I try to bring the most unique items to a bar around the world and I think we have that,” said Daniel Huiet, owner of the entertainment center with his business partner, Emanuel Gana.

Huiet said Dayton.com that after traveling to 82 countries and visiting many unique businesses, he has combined many elements in one place.

Games and activities featured at the entertainment center will include:

Five private karaoke rooms that can be rented by the hour

12 bowling alleys

Darts

High-tech three- to nine-hole mini-golf course

A football table that can accommodate up to 16 players

Table tennis tables

giant jenga

shuffleboard games

Huiet said the entertainment center will have enough games and activities for more than 350 people to play at the same time. The center will also have three bars with 102 automatic taps offering craft and domestic beer, wine, sodas and cocktails.

On Par will be family-friendly early in the day, but will be strictly 21 and older after 7:30 p.m., Huiet said.

The planned opening date is August 1, 2023.