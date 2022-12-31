Follow Indian Celebrities: Follow Malaika Trends After Bollywood Brides

After the success of fabulous lives of Bollywood brides to netflix Release of Disney+ Hotstar Moving in with Malaika about the life of an actor and a model, Malaika Arora.



masaba masabaone of the best Netflix India Originals, is also a fictionalized account of the life of designer Masaba Gupta and her mother, actress Neena Gupta.



Lid uphosted by actor Kangana Ranaut, garnered 15 million views in 48 hours.

Almost 15 years later

keeping up with the Kardashians debuted, and after the

real housewives the franchise has traveled to every major US city – Indians are entitled to something similar.

A few months after the second season of

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives debuts on Netflix,

Moving in with Malaika also started trending on Disney+ Hotstar – showing that Kardashian culture is slowly but surely being embraced.

Moving in with Malaika is highly discussed on social media with good reviews as well as bad – showing that it has caught the attention of the public.

There are bad shows, terrible shows, and then there’s Moving in with Malaika, which should never have been done and… https://t.co/cX9TjC4EPK — Maya (@Sharanyaashettyy) 1671618739000

Moving in with Malaika is the perfect blend of drama, fun, adventure, basically everything we love about Indians — Geet Sharma (@geetsharma_99) 1671981045000

An insider’s perspective

Indians who enjoyed inside news and gossip about

Coffee with Karan, which is in its seventh season – were treated to an even deeper dive into the lives of celebrities with Dharmatic Productions’

Fabulous lives of bollywood wives on Netflix

.

Netflix also came out with Smriti Mundhra’s

Indian Matchmaking with Sima Taparia and the BBC

What love! with Karan Johar. Both of these shows have found their way to memes, more than the hearts of audiences. Netflix has been lucky for the third time after the show about four Bollywood circuit wives who Karan Johar is friends with – as well as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan – found success.

The show focuses on the life of jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor); actor Neelam Kothari (wife of actor Samir Soni); entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Panday); and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh (ex-wife of actor Sohail Khan).

Season 2 of

Fabulous lives of bollywood wives was classified in the

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix for a week or more in seven countries.

Moving in with Malaika features only one titular character and is produced by Banijay Creations – but is on the same lines as

fabulous lives. So much so that Seema Sajdeh was one of many celebrities (almost every episode had one) featured on the show. It is also important to mention that Malaika Arora was also part of

Fabulous lives of bollywood wives — and his show got the clique going.

Although the audience of

Moving in with Malaika is not yet available, 1,350 users of the IMDb movie and video database gave the show a

average rating of 6.5/10.

The Surreal Lives of Real Housewives

This celebrity lives formula was tried and tested a long time ago with a 2012 show

Khan sisters on bindass about the lives of actors and sisters Gauhar and Nigar Khan. Released long before the era of OTTs and connected TVs, the show failed to strike a chord with audiences, drowning in the vast jungle that is the Indian television universe.

This time, however, on the right platform, Kardarshian-style shows are taking off with Indian audiences. Indian shows –

Bollywood brides and

Moving in with Malaika are so similar to the American versions that one of the stars also spoke similar dialogue.

Actor Ananya Panday, daughter of Bhavana Pandey, made a brief appearance in Season 1 of

Fabulous lives of bollywood wives and said dialogue that sounded straight out of Khloe Kardashian’s mouth.

“When I was young, I thought my name was ‘f*ck’ because my mother said it so much,” Ananya Panday said.

“My Mom Swore So Much When We Were Little, I Thought My Name Was ‘f*ck’, Khloe Kardashian

had said, first.

The history of reality TV in India

There have been more such experiences that the OTT audience seems to love. by Netflix

masaba masaba– a dramatized and fictionalized account of the life of designer Masaba Gupta – is a hit with audiences. Season 1 of the show was among the top ten TV shows on Netflix in two countries, and season 2 was among the top ten in five countries.

Starring the designer herself, as well as her mother, actress Neena Gupta, the series has become a “comfort watch” for people, garnering praise and a fair share of nominations, though no awards. was awarded.

Netflix also experimented in this genre (dramatized stories of real celebrities) with the film

AK vs. AK, with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. Although it did not gain the popularity of OTT hits like

Mirzapur or

Crime in Delhiit marked both critics and moviegoers.

These shows are another dimension of reality shows that have always been popular with Indians – on TV as well as on OTT. Of course, there are also shows like

Lid up and

leader that force different celebrities into close encounters and supposedly awkward situations.

Cover, hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut,

garnered 15 million views in 48 hours. Shows that resemble filmed reality have created a set of audiences. It remains to be seen how many seasons they will maintain the interest of the public.

