Entertainment
Follow Indian Celebrities: Follow Malaika Trends After Bollywood Brides
- After the success of fabulous lives of
Bollywood bridesto netflixRelease of Disney+ Hotstar Moving in with Malaikaabout the life of an actor and a model, MalaikaArora.
- masaba masabaone of the best Netflix India Originals, is also a fictionalized account of the life of designer Masaba Gupta and her mother, actress Neena Gupta.
- Lid uphosted by actor Kangana Ranaut, garnered 15 million views in 48 hours.
Almost 15 years later
keeping up with the Kardashians debuted, and after the
real housewives the franchise has traveled to every major US city – Indians are entitled to something similar.
A few months after the second season of
The Fabulous Lives of
Moving in with Malaika also started trending on Disney+ Hotstar – showing that Kardashian culture is slowly but surely being embraced.
Moving in with Malaika is highly discussed on social media with good reviews as well as bad – showing that it has caught the attention of the public.
There are bad shows, terrible shows, and then there’s Moving in with Malaika, which should never have been done and… https://t.co/cX9TjC4EPK
— Maya (@Sharanyaashettyy) 1671618739000
Moving in with Malaika is the perfect blend of drama, fun, adventure, basically everything we love about Indians
— Geet Sharma (@geetsharma_99) 1671981045000
An insider’s perspective
Indians who enjoyed inside news and gossip about
Coffee with Karan, which is in its seventh season – were treated to an even deeper dive into the lives of celebrities with Dharmatic Productions’
Fabulous lives of bollywood wives on Netflix
.
Netflix also came out with Smriti Mundhra’s
Indian Matchmaking with Sima Taparia and the BBC
What love! with Karan Johar. Both of these shows have found their way to memes, more than the hearts of audiences. Netflix has been lucky for the third time after the show about four Bollywood circuit wives who Karan Johar is friends with – as well as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan – found success.
The show focuses on the life of jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor); actor Neelam Kothari (wife of actor Samir Soni); entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Panday); and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh (ex-wife of actor Sohail Khan).
Season 2 of
Fabulous lives of bollywood wives was classified in the
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix for a week or more in seven countries.
Moving in with Malaika features only one titular character and is produced by Banijay Creations – but is on the same lines as
fabulous lives. So much so that Seema Sajdeh was one of many celebrities (almost every episode had one) featured on the show. It is also important to mention that Malaika Arora was also part of
Fabulous lives of bollywood wives — and his show got the clique going.
Although the audience of
Moving in with Malaika is not yet available, 1,350 users of the IMDb movie and video database gave the show a
average rating of 6.5/10.
The Surreal Lives of Real Housewives
This celebrity lives formula was tried and tested a long time ago with a 2012 show
Khan sisters on bindass about the lives of actors and sisters Gauhar and Nigar Khan. Released long before the era of OTTs and connected TVs, the show failed to strike a chord with audiences, drowning in the vast jungle that is the Indian television universe.
This time, however, on the right platform, Kardarshian-style shows are taking off with Indian audiences. Indian shows –
Bollywood brides and
Moving in with Malaika are so similar to the American versions that one of the stars also spoke similar dialogue.
Actor Ananya Panday, daughter of Bhavana Pandey, made a brief appearance in Season 1 of
Fabulous lives of bollywood wives and said dialogue that sounded straight out of Khloe Kardashian’s mouth.
“When I was young, I thought my name was ‘f*ck’ because my mother said it so much,” Ananya Panday said.
“My Mom Swore So Much When We Were Little, I Thought My Name Was ‘f*ck’, Khloe Kardashian
had said, first.
The history of reality TV in India
There have been more such experiences that the OTT audience seems to love. by Netflix
masaba masaba– a dramatized and fictionalized account of the life of designer Masaba Gupta – is a hit with audiences. Season 1 of the show was among the top ten TV shows on Netflix in two countries, and season 2 was among the top ten in five countries.
Starring the designer herself, as well as her mother, actress Neena Gupta, the series has become a “comfort watch” for people, garnering praise and a fair share of nominations, though no awards. was awarded.
Netflix also experimented in this genre (dramatized stories of real celebrities) with the film
AK vs. AK, with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. Although it did not gain the popularity of OTT hits like
Mirzapur or
Crime in Delhiit marked both critics and moviegoers.
These shows are another dimension of reality shows that have always been popular with Indians – on TV as well as on OTT. Of course, there are also shows like
Lid up and
leader that force different celebrities into close encounters and supposedly awkward situations.
Cover, hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut,
garnered 15 million views in 48 hours. Shows that resemble filmed reality have created a set of audiences. It remains to be seen how many seasons they will maintain the interest of the public.
SEE ALSO:
Dhaniya, nappies and tomatoes among Indians’ top picks on grocery apps in 2022
December auto sales could slip sequentially due to production constraints and purchase deferrals due to ‘inauspicious’ period
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/entertainment/news/keeping-up-with-indian-celebrities-moving-in-with-malaika-trends-after-bollywood-wives/articleshow/96624589.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Muqam lashes out at Imran over performance of KP government – Pakistan
- Here’s what tax experts are looking for in Donald Trump’s statements
- Follow Indian Celebrities: Follow Malaika Trends After Bollywood Brides
- 2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
- This year’s global stock market rout cost investors $18 trillion, here’s what experts are worried about in 2023
- Cricket Coaching Bowling Tips/Fast Bowling: Release Point
- A 1.8-magnitude earthquake struck the central Greek island of Evia again
- The Hollywood Reporter editor was 83 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Google to pay Indiana $20 million to settle privacy lawsuit
- “I had to do it to save everyone”: The man performs a desperate act in the blizzard
- Michael Cohen reacts to Trump’s tax returns: ‘Donald’s time has come’
- Heeraben dies: What PM Modi said about his mother on her 100th birthday