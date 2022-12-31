Trump reported earning $443 as an actor in 2015, and other original details from his tax returns





Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of years of legal wrangling in which Trump fought to keep the returns from public view. The tax returns, released by the House Ways and Means Committee, include thousands of pages of documents, giving the country the clearest view yet of its finances, while leaving many questions about its trade dealings without answer. Returns show Trump finished in the black in 2018 and 2019, when he reported earnings of $24.3 million and $4.4 million respectively. Other years he lost money. Trump reported negative income of $31.7 million in 2015, $32.1 million in 2016, $12.8 million in 2017, and $4.6 million in 2020.

It will take some time to comb through the mass of documents, but here are some quirky details: Trump said he was paid $443 as an actor in 2015, and he also reported hefty fees for speaking engagements that year. The 2015 return lists speaking engagement payouts of $50,000, $100,000, $150,000, and $450,000. In 2016, Trump reported revenue totaling $3.2 million related to the Miss Universe pageant. Another holding company, Trump Model Management LLC, suffered a loss of $409,707 that year. Additional holdings referenced in 2016 include Trump Classic Cars, which lost $605, an entity listed as Poker Venture, which lost $341, and a book he published that year that earned him $2. millions of dollars. In 2016, Trump said he lost $8,792 on extermination services at restaurants controlled by his entity Trump Restaurants, LLC. In 2017, the first year of his presidency, Trump and his third wife, Melania, said they sold 7,000 shares of Apple for $833,118, 2,800 shares of Caterpillar Inc. for $263,889, 1,000 shares of ExxonMobil for $87,106, 2,250 shares of defense contractor Halliburton for $124,575, 7,400 shares of Microsoft for $464,558, 1,300 shares of Phillips 66 for $110,395 and 1,250 shares of Pepsi Co. Inc. .for $127,281. In 2019, Melania Trump listed her model profession on a form in the couples’ joint statement, according to records released Friday. The previous year, she had indicated her profession as first lady. In 2020, more than 150 of Trump’s business entities listed negative qualified business income, which the IRS defines as the net amount of qualifying income items, gains, deductions, and losses from any qualifying trade or business. , according to the documents released Friday. In total for this tax year, combined with nearly $9 million in losses carried forward from previous years, Trump’s qualified losses amounted to more than $58 million for the final year of his term. A report by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation of Congress, released last week, showed that Trump paid $641,931 in federal income taxes in 2015, the year he began his presidential campaign. He then paid just $750 in 2016 and 2017, nearly $1 million in 2018, $133,445 in 2019, and $0 in 2020. Associated Press material was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/30/nation/trump-reported-earning-443-an-actor-2015-other-quirky-details-his-tax-returns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos