The Port Angeles Symphony hosts a gala dinner at the Elks Ballroom





PORT ANGELES — Tickets are available now for a night of celebration, live music and dinner on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra hosts its 90th Anniversary Gala at the Naval Elks Lodge Ballroom. The non-profit community orchestra, which now includes musicians – of various ages and backgrounds – from across and beyond the northern Olympic Peninsula, played its first notes in 1932. Biz Gehrke of Port Angeles, as well as friends who played string and brass instruments, gathered in each other’s homes and played light opera music and Sousa walks just for fun. Today, the 65-member orchestra performs for that same reason: to share joy and transcendent music, said conductor Jonathan Pasternack. The Port Angeles Symphony String Quartet — Jory Noble, Tyrone Beatty, Morgan Bartholick and Traci Winters Tyson — will perform at the January gala, as will jazz pianist and composer Linda Dowdell. Dowdell, who moved to Sequim from New York ten years ago, will bring bassist Ted Enderle and drummer Pete Harris with her. Seating at the Naval Elks Lodge ballroom at 131 E. First St. in Port Angeles is limited to 100 guests, with reservations available by calling 360-457-5579 or emailing [email protected] .com. Tickets are $90 and include dinner and drinks, with a choice of prime rib, chicken prosciutto, or vegetarian lasagna. Pasternack, in his eighth year as maestro and musical director, marvels at this milestone. “The orchestra could not have reached its 90th anniversary – and weathered the peak of the pandemic – without the unwavering support of our local community,” he said. “We’re on track to present our first full season since 2018-19,” Pasternack added. The orchestra – and guest soloists – will perform chamber orchestra concerts in Sequim and Port Angeles in January and May, and full symphony orchestra concerts in Port Angeles in February, March and May. Details of the soloists and musical programs can be found at portangelessymphony.org.



