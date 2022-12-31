Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, smitten as the actor shares the cautionary tale he told her

Leonardo DiCaprio caused a buzz in the Lamas’ homes over the holidays.

In a Christmas Eve chat, Lorenzo Lamas said his 23-year-old daughter, Victoria, was falling for the ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ star.

“I know she loves him very much,” Lamas told the New York Post. “I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me.”

DiCaprio, 48, became a single man again in August after ending a four-year relationship with actress Camilla Morrone. Victoria and DiCaprio were spotted leaving a Hollywood hotspot together on December 20.

“She’s very loving,” Lamas said. “I told her to treat the relationship like a vacation, enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it’s longer than a typical vacation, great. But if not, then keep your heart, you know Because she is very young.

The ‘Renegade’ actor joked, “I just told her, you know, absolutely no transatlantic cruises with Leo. Anyway, I’m excited for her. I know it’s been a while since she hasn’t had a serious relationship. She has a big heart, and she tends to give it freely.”

Victoria is one of Lamas’ three daughters with his ex-wife, Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand. The former couple divorced in 2002.

The ‘Falcon Crest’ star has been married five times and has a total of six children.

He later clarified in a separate interview with the publication that Victoria and DiCaprio were “friends” and said, “They’re not in a serious relationship. And I just want to make that clear.”

He noted that they met in a “social environment” and not in a romantic environment. “They were seen once in West Hollywood at a club,” Lamas said. “I mean, it’s not dating.”

“Yeah, in love, but they’re not dating. She obviously likes him. But, they’re not dating, and she doesn’t want that because it would be really bad. It would be embarrassing for her if he happened to read something. it says they’re dating and they’re not.”

“They’re just friends, but she’s in love, of course,” he repeated. “And that was my cautionary tale for her: just take it one step at a time. But right now it’s not an item. They’re not exclusive to each other.”

Lamas, 64, is currently engaged to 37-year-old former model Kenna Scott.

When asked if there were any concerns about the 25-year age gap between DiCaprio and Victoria, he replied, “Age isn’t really a factor for me as much as respect, trust and communication. That’s the key.”

DiCaprio has been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest names over the years, including Gisele Bndchen and Blake Lively.

More recently, DiCaprio reportedly pursued a relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Morrone addressed their age gap with the Los Angeles Times in 2019. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood and in world history where people have big age gaps,” Morrone said. “I just think anyone should be able to date whoever they want to date.”

