Naperville’s entertainment schedule is packed with special events from late February through December Chicago Tribune





Naperville will host 40 special events in the coming year that reflect the city’s history, arts, sports and multicultural heritage. Naperville City Council has approved a 2023 calendar of events requiring city services and/or street closures so that sponsors and organizers can proceed with planning and the city’s special events team can begin planning events. logistics meetings to review routes, staffing levels and traffic control. plans. Members of the events team include staff from Community Services, Police, Fire and Public Works, Naper Settlement, Naperville Public Library and the Department of Transportation, Engineering and Development. Other organizations, such as Edward Hospital, the Naperville Park District and the Downtown Naperville Alliance, are also involved. The 40 events over 105 event days mostly take place on the weekends from February 25 through the end of December. The board can still review the details of individual events throughout the year. A change for 2023 will be with Irish Fest, which is scheduled for September 22-23 in Central Park. In 2021 and 2022, the West Suburban Irish held the event in August at Frontier Park on the south side of the city. Other special events planned for the coming year are: February 25 Naperville Winter Ale Fest, Frontier Park; March 11 St. Paddys Day 5K, downtown and north along city streets; March 11 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, from Naperville North High School to downtown; April 23 Naperville Women’s Half Marathon, Downtown and City Streets; April 29-30 Soap Box Derby, corner of Diehl and Frontenac roads; May 4 Figures on Water Street; May 6 Naperville Food Truck Festival, Naper Settlement; May 7 MS Walk, Naperville Park Districts Grand Pavilion and City Streets; May 20 GLOW 5K Run, Fifth Avenue/Plank Road; May 29 Memorial Day Parade, downtown; June 3-4 Soap Box Derby, corner of Diehl and Frontenac roads; June 16-17 Naper Nights, Naper Settlement; June 17 Classic Car Show, downtown; June 17 June 17 Celebration, Rotary Hill; June 24-25 Naperville Womens Club Art Fair, Naper Settlement; June 30-July 3 July 4 Salute Celebration, Rotary Hill; July 4 Community Fireworks, Frontier Sports Complex; July 8 Summer Ale Fest, Naper Settlement; July 14-15 Naper Nights, Naper Settlement; August 4-6 Festa Italiana, Naper Settlement; August 6 Naperville Sprint Triathlon, downtown and city streets; Aug. 12 Naperville Food Truck, Naper Settlement; August 13 India Day Parade and Celebration, Rotary Hill and city streets; August 18-19 Naper Nights, Naper Settlement; August 20 Old Naperville Days, downtown; August 26 Scott School Scoot, City Streets; September 1-4 Last Fling, Downtown; September 4 Labor Day Parade, downtown; September 9 Pride Fest, Naper Settlement; Sept. 9-10. Soap Box Derby, corner of Diehl and Frontenac Roads; Sept. 16-17 Riverwalk Fine Art Fair, downtown; September 16 Hispanic Fest, Central Park; September 22-23 Irish Fest, Central Park; September 24 Water Street Supper, Water Street; Sept. 30 Multicultural Festival, Rotary Hill; October 6-7 Oktoberfest, Naper Settlement; Oct. 7-8. Soap Box Derby, corner of Diehl and Frontenac Roads; October 11 Witches Night Out, Naper Settlement; October 20-21 All Hallows Eve, Naper Settlement; Oct. 22 Naperville Half Marathon and 5K, downtown; October 27-28 Howlin at the Moon, Naper Settlement; October 29 Trick or Treat hosted by the Downtown Naperville Alliance; 22 Nov-Dec 31 Naper Lights, downtown on Water Street and Smart Park; Nov. 23 Turkey Trot, downtown; November 24 Naperville Rotary Holiday Parade of Lights, downtown. [email protected]

