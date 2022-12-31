Bob Penny, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Forrest Gump’ actor, dies at 87





Bob Penny, an actor who played roles in ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Forrest Gump’ died on Christmas Day at age 87. No cause of death was given. Born in 1935, the Alabama native spent the majority of his early life as a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, teaching poetry and English, according to his obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville, Alabama. Penny found side work as a television commercial actor for a local department store and for a United Way campaign in Atlanta in the 1980s. according to AL.com. Penny retired after 32 years in teaching in 1990 to focus on her acting career. Penny as Wallace Buford in the 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama. IMDb Then the movies started coming in, Penny said in an interview with AL.com in 2008. I really got lucky. I had these very small roles, but they definitely helped pay the mortgage. Penny is credited in over 30 movies and TV series. He played small-town lawyer Wallace Buford in 2002’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and had a small role in the 1994 classic “Forrest Gump.” The Columbia grad is also credited on My Cousin Vinny and The Legend of Bagger Vance and the TV series In the Heat of the Night. When not performing on screen, Penny had roles in theater productions in Birmingham. Penny has also performed on stage for the Birmingham Festival Theatre. Laughlin Service Funeral Home Rhonda Erbrick, Theater Board Chair, said Penny “captured all our hearts at the Birmingham Festival Theatre” and was dedicated to craftsmanship. “[Penny] is and always has been an actor and a joy to be around. Penny is survived by her brother, William Earl Penny (Betty), her sister, Jean Marion Yount, six nieces and one nephew. With post wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2022/12/30/bob-penny-sweet-home-alabama-and-forrest-gump-actor-dead-at-87/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos