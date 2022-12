Robert Dowling dead: THR editor was 83

Dowling guided The Hollywood Reporter into the digital age.

Robert Joseph “Bob” Dowling, who ran The Hollywood Reporter for 17 years as publisher and editor, died Dec. 30 after a brief illness. The Santa Monica resident was 83 years old. The affable reporter not only made the publication a force in entertainment coverage, but helped change the rules of engagement in the Hollywood business. Born in Long Island, New York, on September 16, 1939, Dowling was abandoned by his biological mother and spent three years in a series of foster homes before finding adoptive parents. Dowling grew up with the skills of a natural salesman, he wrote in his 2019 memoir “My Life…and Then Some,” in part because of his ability to empathize with those across the world. ‘deal. After entering magazine publishing in his twenties, Dowling became editor and publisher of a series of publications: American Druggist, High-Tech Marketing, Menswear and Sports Marketing News. “I was always starting something or improving something,” he once said. Related Related When Dowling moved from Westport, Connecticut, to Los Angeles to join The Hollywood Reporter in September 1988 as president, the daily trade was considered a poor cousin of the powerful Daily Variety. He was quickly appointed publisher and editor, although he admitted to having little knowledge of how the entertainment industry worked. He took on the task of meeting with entertainment industry executives and learning as much as he could about this strange new world. Again, Dowling’s marketing instincts were an asset as he created special editions and events and expanded his international coverage. Eventually, in Dowling’s last decade that ended in 2005, The Hollywood Reporter kept pace with Variety, both editorially and financially. There is no doubt that The Hollywood Reporter was far ahead of its competitors in terms of embracing the digital revolution. THR was the first business to publish its content online, three years before Variety. THR.com now serves millions of unique monthly users and remains the most read website in the industry. (It’s also an IndieWire sister site with Variety, all owned by PMC.) Dowling was a man of character and integrity who was also a generous mentor, constantly helping anyone who asked for his help or advice. Dowling is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Juanita; his three children and their spouses: Rob (Diane) Dowling, Michael (Gia) Dowling and Matthew (Anna) Dowling; his seven grandchildren: PJ, Larissa, Lena, Devan, Ella, Miles and Radley; and his precious dog KC Memorial arrangements are pending. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

