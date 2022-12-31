What 2022 has taught Bollywood: Actors, filmmakers and business experts break down the Hindi film industry’s annus horribilis

the box office the performances of most Bollywood films in 2022 have been volatile. As most filmmakers and actors have had a rough year, many of them have spoken about what they’ve learned from what their audiences are trying to tell them and how they can bring them back to the movies.

2022 saw Alia BhatGangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee, Ranbir KapoorBrahmastra by Aayan Mukerji, Jug Jugg Jeeyo by Varun Dhawan directed by Raj Mehta, Samrat Prithviraj and Ram Setu by Akshay Kumar, Vikram Vedha by Hrithik Roshan and Drishyam 2 by Ajay Devgn, among others. Only a few of them managed to emerge as hits with others outright rejected by the public despite their star value. the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

“Audiences separated movies into good and bad movies”: Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who didn’t have a theatrical release this year, has been seen attending screenings of most Bollywood films, including his wife, Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot. When asked what his big lesson was at the box office this year and how he’s preparing for next year when he’ll have multiple releases, he said, “My personal conclusion is that people have delineated movies into good movies and bad movies and that puts me in a very happy space. You follow your acting instincts and make good films and then people resonate with them or not. People have broken all the formulas and are saying clearly that there is no formula, just give us good films, artists. It’s very clear, they say, entertain us.

On what changes with these learnings, he said, “People just want to have a good time, they just want to feel the emotion, they just want stories that connect with the characters. So now when you’re making movies, that’s all you have to keep in mind. It’s not like ‘yeh kind nahi chalega or yeh story nahi chalega‘. Ab sab chalega and sab nahi bhi chalega, agar acchha hai toh sab chalega, agar acchha nahi amhai toh kuch nahi chalega. Use any formula you want, it won’t work. So now when I sit down and discuss new movies, all I think about is whether it’s going to hit audiences or not. Any film can surprise you. Drishyam 2 is a big thing, it came out of nowhere and it was unstoppable. It’s not like a formula that it has a scale like RRR, or a comedy like Bhool Bhulaiya (2). It’s a good gripping story with a great content movie, which worked brilliantly. If it’s a good movie, toh mazaa aayegaeven if we don’t know the actors.

“Audiences and the film industry are still recovering from the pandemic”: Shashank Khaitan

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan – who delivered hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya – thinks 2022 was a transitional phase, where people were still coming to terms with the losses suffered during the pandemic and Covid-19-induced lockdowns , and that we are too hard on Bollywood. He says: “To be honest we are all trying to understand but I think I have a very different perspective on this, we have to realize that two years of Covid-19 have been difficult for everyone, especially for the middle class people. , financially. Probably in 2019, people were saying to watch all three movies in theaters this month, but today they are willing to watch only one or none per month. I think we all have to be patient, we all have to give it time. It is foolish to think that the resumption of this one will happen in three weeks or in a few months things will turn around. I think it will take at least another six months for things to settle down. We’ll always have a big movie coming up and doing numbers or an off-the-table movie coming up.

Khaitan also cited the example of Drishyam 2. “Look how Drishyam 2 went, we all knew it was a beloved franchise, but this kind of box office was unexpected. I think we all have to make ourselves trust and don’t follow anything (blindly) and believe that our content isn’t good enough.This is the same industry that made Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK, Munna Bhai MBBS, Raazi and other great movies, so it’s not that we haven’t done it in the past and we can’t do it anymore. We have to trust each other, be patient and give people time to recover economically,” adds Khaitan.

“The strength of stars failed to attract audiences to theaters”: Komal Nahta

Commerce expert Komal Nahta believes that star power doesn’t sell itself, and every star will have to reinvent, reimagine, and deliver great content. He says, “Stars by themselves couldn’t attract audiences, whether it was Bhediya, Jersey, Cirkus or Vikram Vedha, none of these films could open with the names of the stars. People would rather opt for good content than just opting for top stars. Great content with lower stars has a much better chance of performing than average content with the highest stars. People have consumed content from all over the world and realized the value of great content.

“We’ll get through this”: Anand Pandit

Film producers had their toughest year, with few films able to recoup their investment. I have always been optimistic and even during the worst months of the pandemic, when people were making grim predictions about the future of cinema, I argued that we will get through this because we are a resolute and resilient industry. We have recovered from months of lockdown, production delays and huge losses. Not only have we survived, but we’re on our way to the pre-pandemic deluge of new releases and blockbusters. I recognize the odds, but the biggest life lesson for me is to always remember that change is the only constant and we must continue to evolve with it. And we learned and evolved in the way we write and make films. We follow the evolution of public tastes and learn from our mistakes. The only way to go from here is up. Evolution is the ultimate truth of life.

What are the trends to watch in 2023?

Pandit says, “The biggest lesson is not to take the public for granted by offering the same predictable fare day after day. The entertainment landscape has changed tremendously in recent years and we can’t make movies in a bubble unaware of those changes. Today, audiences will attend a movie in theaters and spend their hard-earned cash only if they are offered an extraordinary experience that they cannot directly access at home on their OTT streamers.

“Whether we’re telling intimate stories or creating massive artists, we must invest honesty and authenticity in our work and not try to deceive the people we make films for. When the directors lose sight of the people who are going to watch the movie, that’s when they really lose a lot of time at the box office. As for the winning formula, there is none when it comes to cinema. Like I said before, you have to tell each story to the best of your ability and with total conviction,” he adds.

Komal Nahta has a mic drop moment, as he gives his last word. According to him, even when superstars haven’t delivered this year, if they use their star power to tell good stories through good movies, 2023 will be the year Bollywood rises.

“Better times will return because the industry has definitely learned its lessons. People said half-baked scripts, lesser scripts wouldn’t work, so the creators started working very hard on the scripts, very hard on the content and those movies will probably start coming out in mid 2023, and we’ll see the results.If great content with lower stars works, you can imagine what it will be like when there’s great content with higher stars. Business will multiply and it will happen So we learned our lesson it’s not like Bollywood is over or the stars are over The stars may not have shined yet but they will bounce back because when good content comes with these top stars, the sky will be the limit and it will inevitably happen,” concludes Nahta.