Death of Robert J. Dowling: former pioneer editor of the Hollywood Reporter

Robert Joseph “Bob” Dowling, the pioneering publisher and editor of The Hollywood Reporter (a sister publication of Gold Derby owned by PMC) for 17 years and a visionary who led the transition of entertainment journalism into the digital age, died early this morning (December 30) after a short battle with cancer. He was 83 years old and lived in Santa Monica.

Born on Long Island in New York on September 16, 1939 – an event so significant that a World’s Fair was planned locally to celebrate it – Dowling actually entered the world somewhat disadvantaged. He was abandoned by his biological mother and spent his first three years in a series of foster homes before his final adoption. Dowling believed that the sense of unease this created in him would drive his ability to instinctively recognize motivations and quickly assess situations.

Fortunately, Dowling was a natural salesman who was said to be able to sell sawdust to a sawmill. As he described in his 2019 memoir “My Life…And Then Some,” selling has become second nature to him due to his great ability to empathize with those on the other side of the deal.

Entering magazine publishing in his twenties, Dowling became editor and publisher of various publications, including American Druggist, High-Tech Marketing, Menswear, and Sports Marketing News.. As he was the first to admit, he generally knew little about the industry he was covering when he was recruited. “I was always starting something or improving something,” he once said.

That was certainly the case when Dowling joined The Hollywood Reporter in September 1988 as president before being named publisher and editor of what was considered the second most distant showbiz business after Daily Variety. He moved his family from Westport, Connecticut to Los Angeles to take up the position despite having no experience in entertainment and, as he later admitted, no understanding of how the business operated.

That’s when Dowling’s insatiable curiosity and all-encompassing work ethic took over. He threw himself into the job with his signature energy and humility, making more than 300 visits with executives from the film, television, music and live entertainment industries in his first year on the job alone. . He educated himself from within, overwhelming those in charge with endless questions to learn what they knew. He taught himself to be an expert by sheer force of will.

A series of innovations, special editions and events led by Dowling (including a major increase in international coverage) led The Reporter to achieve not only parity with Variety, but in many ways the perception of the outperform, both editorially and financially. A publication that badly needed an overhaul before it arrived has garnered immense respect over the past decade and more of its tenure which ended in 2005.

One of Dowling’s proudest accomplishments was his drive to create an online presence for The Reporter in 1995 with the creation of THR.com, the first daily entertainment business to have its own electronic website three years before the launch of Variety.com. It effectively reinvented the paper, serving millions of unique monthly users, and remains the most read website in the industry.

A second success of which Dowling remained justly proud was the special issue of The Reporter published on September 12, 2001, the day after 9/11, when the publishers pulled out all the stops to print a 16-page article without advertising produced on steal it amid national chaos and devastation.

But the depth of Dowling’s impact on business and the world is less easily measured in a standard biography. He was a man of outstanding morality and integrity, a creative thinker and a powerful leader who possessed an unparalleled skill in reducing the complicated to the simple. He found a gold mine of logic in analogies, metaphors and theories – what his family came to call “bobismes” – and shared them easily and often without provocation.

Bob met the woman who will forever be the love of his life, Juanita rich, in 1965, and together they raised three caring and successful sons. She reluctantly agreed to move from Connecticut to Los Angeles, but came to cherish their life in Santa Monica as much as her husband. They have collectively built a community of devoted friends through their mutual love of horses, dogs, golf and entertainment.

Dowling was also valued as a generous mentor who totally lacked the snobby gene, constantly helping anyone who asked for his help or advice. A shrewd and enthusiastic manager, endowed with a unique gift for rallying his people to the cause, he never ceased to inspire those around him by the modest eloquence of his example. To that end, he was known to all simply as “Bob”.

Dowling is survived by his wife of 56 years, Juanita; his three children and their spouses: Rob (Diane) Dowling, Michael (Gia) Dowling and Matthew (Anna) Dowling; his seven grandchildren: PJ, Larissa, Lena, Devan, Ella, Miles and Radley; and his precious dog KC

Memorial arrangements are pending.

