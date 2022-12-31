The former Hollywood Reporter editor was 83 – Deadline

Robert Joseph “Bob” Dowling, former publisher and editor of The Hollywood Reporter for 17 years, died on December 30 after a short illness. He was 83 years old.

Born September 16, 1939, on Long Island, New York, Dowling was abandoned by his biological mother and spent his first three years in a series of foster homes before his final adoption. Dowling believed that the sense of unease this created in him would drive his ability to instinctively recognize motivations and quickly assess situations.

Dowling was a natural seller. As he described in his 2019 memoir “My life…and then some,” selling has become second nature to him due to his ability to sympathize with those on the other side of the deal.

He entered magazine publishing in his twenties and became editor and publisher of various publications including American druggist, high-tech marketing, men’s clothing and Sports marketing news. As he was the first to admit, he knew little about the industry he was covering at the time. “I was always starting something or improving something,” he once said.

Dowling joined The Hollywood Reporter in September 1988 as president before being named publisher and editor of what was considered the city’s second remote showbiz business after daily variety. He moved his family from Westport, CT, to Los Angeles to take the job despite his lack of entertainment experience or understanding of how the business works.

Dowling threw himself into the job, making appointments with film, television, music and live entertainment executives during his first year on the job. He educated himself from within, overwhelming those in charge with endless questions to learn what they knew.

A series of innovations, special editions and events led by Dowling, including a major increase in international coverage, have led to THR achieve not only parity with The variety but in many ways the perception of surpassing it, both editorially and financially. A publication that badly needed an overhaul before its arrival has garnered respect over the past decade and more of its tenure which ended in 2005.

One of Dowling’s proudest accomplishments is his drive to create an online presence for The journalist in 1995 with the creation of THR.comthe first daily entertainment business to have its own website three years before Variety.com Was launched. He reinvented THR and continues to serve millions of unique monthly users.

“Bob and I knew each other, and some time after taking over from The Reporter, he called me and asked if he could come over and talk to our staff,” veteran publicist Stan Rosenfield recalled. “He brought with him a copy of Today’s Reporter and a computer. He held up the diary and said, “This is how we reported the news today. He turned on the computer and he said ‘this is how we report the news tomorrow’. When they put all the people who reinvented the wheel in a room, Bob Dowling will be in there.

A second success of which Dowling remained justly proud was THR‘s special issue published on September 12, 2001, the day after 9/11, when publishers pulled out all the stops to print a 16-page, ad-free article produced on the fly amid national chaos and devastation. There was only one television in the newsroom at the time.

Dowling possessed moral character, integrity and kindness and was widely loved – especially by his staff. While working at THR in the late 90s, this reporter discovered he had a cupboard full of expensive champagne he had received as a gift. After reading about his largesse, I came the next morning to find a bottle of Cristal on my desk with a sweet note about my performance. I will never forget him.

Dowling is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Juanita; his three children and their spouses: Rob (Diane) Dowling, Michael (Gia) Dowling and Matthew (Anna) Dowling; and seven grandchildren: PJ, Larissa, Lena, Devan, Ella, Miles and Radley.

Memorial arrangements are pending.