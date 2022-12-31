The Queen’s guitarist receives a knighthood and becomes Sir Brian May | Entertainment





LONDON (AP) Queen guitarist Brian May is now a Sir. May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, was knighted on Friday as part of the Annual UK New Year Honors List. He was among hundreds of artists, community leaders and athletes who were recognized on the first such list to be signed by King Charles III. The former Queen guitarist has been honored for his services to music and charity. He said he hopes chivalry will give him a bit more clout. Maybe a few more people will listen to me than they otherwise would, you know, if it’s Sir Brian on the phone, said May, who spoke to The Associated Press via Zoom from her home in Windlesham, Surrey . He has campaigned against badger culling and fox hunting through an animal welfare group he founded in 2010, named Save Me after the 1980 song Queen Some Animals That he rescued over the years were released on his land. I felt for a long time that we had this misconception that humans are the only important species on the planet, and I don’t think any extraterrestrial visitor would see it that way. I believe that every species and every individual has the right to a decent life and a decent death. That’s kind of where I come from, he said. He recognized that he already had a certain power in the world, mainly thanks to music obviously, which allowed him to go into other fields, such as astrophysics and to do work in stereoscopy, or in 3D imaging. He obtained his doctorate from Imperial College London in 2007. I do a lot in this area now, which I think does a great service to humanity,” May said. I give them stereoscopy and they give me the chance to play in beautiful observatories all over the world, you know, but also animals. Knights are addressed as Sir or Lady, followed by their name. It also means that May’s wife of 22 years, Anita Dobson, can use the title Lady May. She is happy. Yes, yes, she is very happy with it. Yes, Lady Anita, will enjoy it, said May, and it is a pleasure for me to be able to confide this to her. It makes me proud that she gets an honor next to me because God knows I wouldn’t be here without her.

