14 main actors and who they play

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to Avatar finally hits theaters. A lot has changed during the 13-year hiatus between films, including the cast and characters of Avatar 2.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is a direct sequel to the 2009 film. The plot continues the story of Na’vi clan members Jake Sully and Neytiri, who have become the parents of a sizable family over the years.

It sees a range of new faces dive into Pandora’s waters, with both new and returning Avatar 2 cast members appearing in the film.

Of course, since Cameron chooses to use performance capture, it can sometimes be difficult to tell who each of the new Avatar 2 characters is and which actor is behind the special effects.

Warning – The rest of this article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Every Main Character and Actor

Sam Worthington – Jake Sully

20th century workshops

Back in the lead role of Jake Sully for Avatar: The Way of the Water is Australian actor Sam Worthington.

Following the events of the first film, Jake Sully is firmly established in his Avatar body and leads the clan of Na’vi known as the Omatikaya. Since audiences last saw Sully, he’s become a father of four and settled into his role as both leader and parent.

Despite this, Jake continues to struggle with his human past and it isn’t long before his old enemy, Colonel Miles Quaritch, returns with a vengeance, forcing the Sully family to abandon the forest and seek refuge with the aquatic tribes. from Pandora.

Zoe Saldaa-Neytiri

20th century workshops

Jake would be nothing without his other half, Neytiri, who channels her warrior spirit to become a fierce and protective mother of her children.

At the beginning of Avatar 2Neytiri is forced to separate from her clan and the forest she grew up in, in order to escape human persecution.

Actress Zoe Saldaa returns to play Neytiri in the Avatar sequel and will continue its fondness for extraterrestrial characters in 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Kate Winslet-Ronal

20th century workshops

A frequent collaborator with James Cameron, Kate Winslet has received a lot of attention for her role in Avatar: The Way of the Waterparticularly after it was revealed that she held her breath for seven minutes during filming, breaking a record held by Tom Cruise.

The character she endured this challenge for is Ronal, a new face in Avatar 2. Ronal is the Tsahik, or spiritual leader, of the Metkayina clan and mother of two children, soon to be three.

Winslet’s character initially distrusts the Sully family, but eventually comes to love their adopted daughter, Kiri, after she shows an impressive connection to the sea life of Pandora.

Curtis Cliff – Tonowari

20th century workshops

New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis plays one of the new Avatar 2 characters named Tonowari.

Similar in status to Jake Sully, Tonowari is the Olo’eyktan (chief) of the Metkayina tribe. He is the companion of Winslet’s character, Ronal, and the duo are parents to two children, Ao’nung and Tsireya.

When the Sully family arrives in the oceans of Pandora, it is Tonowari who makes the decision to offer them sanctuary, but he then has to deal with the repercussions of that decision when humans attack his home.

Stephen Lang – Colonel Miles Quaritch

Make a surprising comeback in the Avatar 2 The cast is Stephen Lang, whose character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, apparently met his end in the first film.

Quaritch was originally the head of RDA security on Pandora but was killed in a fight against Jake and Neytiri in Avatar. It is soon revealed in The way of the water that Quaritch’s memories were uploaded before his death and that a new Avatar host body was created for him to continue his mission.

This mission remains the same in the sequel: eliminate Jake Sully. However, along the way, Quaritch meets his long-lost human son, Spider, with whom he eventually forms a bond.

Edie Falco – General Frances Ardmore

20th century workshops

Best known for her portrayal of Carmela Soprano in The SopranosEdie Falco joins the cast of Avatar 2 in a relatively minor role.

Falco stars as General Frances Ardmore, the commander tasked with ensuring that the GDR fulfills its new primary objective: securing Pandora to make it sustainable as the new home of humanity. To do this, Ardmore recruits Colonel Quaritch to eliminate Jake Sully, who has rallied the Na’vi to fight against RDA forces and thwart their supply chains.

Sigourney Weaver – Kiri

20th century workshops

Sigourney Weaver is another comeback Avatar cast member, but she has a surprising new role in the sequel.

Weaver once portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine, the scientist who ran the Avatar program on Pandora and fostered relationships with the Na’vi people.

After Grace’s disappearance in the first film, Weaver returns as a new character, Kiri, the 14-year-old biological daughter of Grace’s Avatar body. Thanks to Jake and Grace’s friendship, Kiri is adopted into the Sully family.

Kiri struggles with her outcast status throughout the film and seeks to learn more about her biological mother. She is able to gain information after swimming with the Metkayina Clan and connecting to their underwater Spirit Tree, but it lands her a violent fit.

Jamie Flatters – Neteyam

20th century workshops

Jake and Neytiri’s eldest biological son is Neteyam, played by The School of Good and Evil actor Jamie Flatters.

Neteyam is constantly pressured by the expectations of being the older brother, with his father demanding that he protect his siblings. Neteyam ends up taking this order to his grave after being tragically shot in a battle against the GDR while trying to save his family.

Brittany Dalton – Lo’ak

20th century workshops

The second brother of the Sully family is Lo’ak, played by Britain Dalton, who becomes one of the main Avatar 2 characters.

Lo’ak is often considered the troublemaker in the family and inherited Jake’s reckless nature, resulting in a strained father-son relationship.

In Avatar: The Way of the Water, Lo’ak forms some of the strongest bonds with the Metkayina clan, forming a close friendship with Tsireya. He also connects with the outcast Tulkun whale, Payakan.

Trinity Bliss – Tuktirey

20th century workshops

The youngest of the Sully siblings is Tuktirey, affectionately known as Tuk, who is portrayed by Avatar 2 cast member Trinity Bliss.

Tuk is closest to her brother Kiri, who acts as a friend and mentor in the sequel. At only seven years old, Tuk is too young to accompany her family on their most dangerous missions, but she still finds herself at the center of many actions.

Jack Champion – Spider

20th century workshops

Although audiences may know Jack Champion from his flashing cameo and you’ll miss him in Avengers: Endgamethe actor has a bigger role to play in Avatar 2.

Miles Socorro, aka Spider, is the only human child of the Sully family. Son of the late Colonel Quaritch, Spider desperately seeks to fit in with his Na’vi siblings, but faces resistance from their mother, Neytiri, who is reluctant to accept him.

During Avatar: The Way of the Water, Spider is abducted by his real father, Quaritch, and used as a tool to track down the Sully family. They form a rocky relationship, but Spider ultimately chooses to save Quaritch rather than let him drown, creating an interesting new dynamic for Avatar 3.

Bailey Bass – Tsireya

20th century workshops

Another young new Avatar 2 cast member, Bailey Bass plays Tsireya (aka Reya), the daughter of clan leaders Tonowari and Ronal.

Reya is a dedicated freediver and daughter of the Metkayina tribe, but her loyalty is tested when she grows closer to Jake and Neytiri’s son, Lo’ak.

Filip Geljo – Ao’nung

20th century workshops

Canadian star Filip Geljo is the actor behind Ao’nung, Ronal and Tanawari’s other child.

Ao’nung is probably best known in Avatar 2 as one of the teenagers bullying Kiri, who starts a fight with Lo’ak and Neteyam. Eventually, he becomes a friend of the Sully children and offers to help Lo’ak retrieve his captured Tulkun.

Duane Evans Jr – Rotxo

20th century workshops

One of the supporters Avatar 2 characters is Rotxo, portrayed by Duane Evans Jr. Rotxo is known to be close friends with Ao’nung and is involved in the fight with the Sully siblings.

Like his friend, he befriends Na’vi visitors to Metkayina and joins them as they learn to snorkel.

Which characters will return in Avatar 3?

The gap between the first two Avatar the movies may have been long, but things will change from now on. With filming already wrapped and a 9 hour first cut reported, Avatar 3 is already accelerating towards its 2024 release date.

Given the franchise’s emphasis on “the importance of family”it is likely that we will see a large number of Avatar 2 return of the cast for the threequel.

This of course excludes characters like Neteyam, who met his end in Avatar 2. However, a number of actors, including Worthington, Saldaa, Lang and Weaver, are listed as returning in the next movie.

There will probably also be new characters to meet in the next one. Avatar movie, But Until 2024 takes place Avatar 2 has enough names to remember.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is currently in theaters.