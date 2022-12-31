Unauthorized fireworks are violent entertainment





This New Year’s Eve, there will be a public fireworks display in the Inner Harbor (Fireworks to Return to Baltimores Inner Harbor on New Years Eve, Dec. 3). Sadly, the upcoming holidays will likely bring another round of fireworks bombardments to otherwise peaceful residential communities. Aerial firecrackers and fireworks mimic the sights and sounds of a war zone, sudden explosions, aerial sprays of hot embers falling on rooftops, screeching whistles, and more. The perpetrators celebrate the holiday with violence that can scare young children and pets, trigger a panic attack in adults with PTSD and other anxiety disorders, and threaten the health of those with cardiovascular problems when they are rocked by sudden explosions outside their window. Perpetrators might instead choose to attend public fireworks or watch fireworks on TV or on their computers, but they would not force their violent entertainment into the personal space of families living nearby. It would take a lot of fun out of them. The authors themselves are only part of the problem. The problem also includes the good people who choose to turn a blind eye, knowing how belligerent some of the perpetrators can be when confronted with their disregard for the law and their neighbors’ right to live in safe and peaceful communities. This problem is symptomatic of the worsening pandemic of violence in multiple locations in 2022 in America. Fred Medinger, Parkton

