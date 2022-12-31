Entertainment
Robert Dowling, former Hollywood Reporter editor, dies at 83
Little about Robert Dowlings early resume screamed Hollywood power broker.
The New York native had worked as a trade publications editor and editor for American Druggist, High-Tech Marketing, Menswear and Sports Marketing News. Hed also developed a knack for revitalizing the underachievers, which was the very definition of The Hollywood Reporter in 1988. Far behind the entertainment industry’s business news leader Daily Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, founded in 1930 , was losing around $1 million a year when Dowling was offered the job of chairman.
He didn’t know anything about the industry or anyone. But he jumped at the chance, he’s always been a big fan of entertainment, his son Michael Dowling told The Times. Working in publishing in New York during this time, he saw the entertainment industry evolve into more of a business.
Dowling died Friday at his Santa Monica home after a short battle with cancer, his son said.
The respected former publisher was 83 years old.
After Dowling moved his family to Los Angeles from Westport, Connecticut for work in September 1988, he immersed himself in his new role with a listening tour and caught up quickly. He ran The Hollywood Reporter for nearly two decades, including 14 years as publisher and editor, helping to make the five-day-a-week trade paper a profitable and formidable competitor to Variety and other publications that cover the entertainment.
He energized the newspaper with special editions and events, such as the annual Women in Entertainment breakfast, the Key Art Awards program (now known as the Clio Awards), a Next Generation initiative and by launching THR East, a PDF edition for East Coast readers. . One of Dowlings’ proudest accomplishments was establishing an online presence with the 1995 launch of THR.com a few years before Variety made the digital leap.
The website remains a must read in the industry.
Dowlings’ tenure lasted through a time when reader interest in entertainment news was growing, while studio publicists increasingly tried to control news and publicity about their stars, movies, and top executives.
Dowling was sensitive to their concerns. He once killed off a proposed story on The 100 Worst Movies of All Time, a move some former employees say was prompted by complaints from studios, which provided ad revenue. Dowling acknowledged in an interview with The Times that he killed the story, but said it was for philosophical reasons, not economics.
In 2001, three prominent journalists resigned after Dowling removed a journalist from an investigative story about the party columnist, who allegedly accepted favors from movie studios.
Dowling felt the issue was best handled by human resources, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Times reported in 2001 that THR finally ran a short story, citing a Screen Actors Guild investigation into columnist ethics. The Hollywood Reporter also noted instances in which Dowling supported his reporters despite pressure from agencies and studios to kill certain stories.
He once told me that news in the entertainment industry, in any industry, was the stake in the game, said Michael Dowling. He came to the conclusion that what would attract readers, attract staff and attract advertisers was respect. So all he did was build respect for the newspaper.
Following a change in ownership that brought a new corporate culture, Dowling left after THR was acquired by Dutch media giant VNU, which at the time owned Nielsen Media Research and Billboard magazine. UNV wanted its US-based leaders based in New York, but Dowling acknowledged that would not work.
Dowling told The Times in 2005 that leaving was bittersweet.
I didn’t hear a standing ovation for me as I walked out, he said. But I think they are disappointed.
His successor lasted less than a year in the work.
Born on Long Island, New York on September 16, 1939, his early years were tumultuous.
Dowlings’ mother abandoned him at birth and he spent his early years in a series of foster homes before being adopted. He would later say that the experience helped him develop an ability to instinctively recognize motivations and assess situations.
That feeling of abandonment really pushed him, his son said. He told me that when he went to these foster homes, he had to quickly understand the environment around him. He never wanted to do anything that would upset the balance, or draw too much attention to himself, [out of concern] it could be dropped again.
In 1965, Dowling met the love of his life, Juanita Rich, and they married. Together they raised three sons.
Beyond her family, Dowling enjoyed covering the entertainment industry.
He was moved by the music and he cared about the entire production of a film, not just the stars or the talent above the line, said Michael Dowling. He loved craftsmanship, he loved the arts. He so appreciated the skills and talents that people brought to their work.
Dowling is survived by his wife of 56 years, Juanita, their children and spouses: Rob (Diane) Dowling, Michael (Gia) Dowling and Matthew (Anna) Dowling; his seven grandchildren, PJ, Larissa, Lena, Devan, Ella, Miles and Radley; and her dog, KC
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/obituaries/story/2022-12-30/former-hollywood-reporter-publisher-robert-dowling-obit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey and Israel in Green Energy Partnership – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- Robert Dowling, former Hollywood Reporter editor, dies at 83
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Antofagasta, Chile world News
- China-Pakistan relations: All-weather partnership through stormy times
- Donald Trump’s tax returns released by Democrats to US Congress
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Rishabh Pant speedy recovery after serious car crash
- EPA issues rule expanding oversight of US waterways, reversing Trump
- St. Charles teen will represent USA in 2023 Cricket World Cup
- Pelé: worldwide tributes to the Brazilian football legend
- Sweet Home Alabama actor Forrest Gump was 87 – Deadline
- 8 fascinating books on the history of fashion
- Unauthorized fireworks are violent entertainment